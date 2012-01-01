Keidanren chief Nakanishi to resign in June over illness
The chairman of the business lobby is often called the "prime minister of business circles," and it is extremely rare that someone in the position steps down in the middle of a term.
Nakanishi is currently the chairman of Hitachi and became chairman of Keidanren in May 2018 but has recently been hospitalized on and off for lymphoma treatments. His successor, Tokura, became vice chairman of Keidanren in 2015. Four years later he became one of the vice chairs of the Board of Councillors and has since supported Nakanishi's management.
For Sumitomo Chemical it is not the first time for the head of the company to lead the business group. Former Keidanren Chairman Hiromasa Yonekura was also from the chemical maker.
Nakanishi was diligent in attending government meetings and media events online while receiving medical treatment. However, a regular news conference in April was canceled due his health problems.- Nikkei
NHK - May 11
Major Japanese telecommunications firms including NTT are limiting phone calls to local governments' coronavirus vaccination booking lines. They aim to prevent the calls from affecting access to emergency services.
Japan Times - May 10
Japan’s slowly but steadily rising prices, openness to foreign investors, excellent architects and infrastructure for house building — and an increase of resources and agencies for acquiring akiya, or abandoned, often ultra-cheap homes — have combined to make Japan a strong environment for non-Japanese looking to acquire real estate, be it a primary home, secondary home or investment.
Japan Times - May 10
While uncertainty remains over when — or even if — travel demand will make a full recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, Japan’s two major airlines are positioning themselves to take advantage of any upturn with a punt on low-cost services.
Nikkei - May 10
newsonjapan.com - May 10
Japan has found itself living in a state of emergency more than once during the last year. As Covid returns for second and third waves, it continues to affect business, industries, and regular everyday life.
Nikkei - May 08
Philip Morris International, the U.S. tobacco giant that makes Marlboro and Lark brand cigarettes, plans to stop selling cigarettes in Japan within 10 years, Nikkei has learned.
Japan Times - May 08
Japan Airlines Co. on Friday reported a net loss of 286.69 billion for the business year through March as the coronavirus pandemic depressed travel demand, causing the company to log its first red ink since relisting in 2012 following business rehabilitation.
Nikkei - May 07
Japanese retailer Nitori Holdings is getting into the restaurant business, where it will apply the same cost-cutting model it has honed in its furniture business to steakhouses.
Reuters - May 06
The Bank of Japan expects the national COVID-19 vaccination programme to spur an economic boost from households venturing out, armed with $183 billion in “forced savings” accumulated last year during pandemic-busting, stay-at-home policies.
NHK - May 06
Japan's Nissan Motor says it will sell all of its roughly 1.5-percent stake in Germany's Daimler through a placement to institutional investors. Nissan's French partner Renault made a similar announcement in March.
Kyodo - May 05
Japan has recently made illegal the carrying or sending of seeds or seedlings of domestically developed farm products out of the country as it tries to protect local producers from the impacts of unauthorized overseas cultivation.
Nikkei - May 05
TOKYO -- Japan will add a provision on human rights to its corporate governance code for publicly traded companies when it is revised next month, as allegations of abuses by China in Xinjiang shine a spotlight on the issue.
Japan Times - May 03
Netflix has joined Japan’s booming virtual YouTuber — or VTuber — scene with the launch of an animated character to promote its growing anime streaming offering.
New York Times - May 01
HIGASHI-OSAKA, Japan — Across Japan, it can seem as if there’s a 7-Eleven on every corner.
Bloomberg Markets and Finance - May 01
Jean-Marc Gilson, the newly-arrived chief executive officer of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., shares his strategy to return the company to profitability.
NHK - Apr 30
Japanese government data shows that the country's unemployment rate in March dropped to the level of last April.