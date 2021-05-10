Remote islands recommended as World Heritage site

Forests and diverse wildlife on four remote southwestern islands in Japan are likely to be added to the list of UNESCO World Natural Heritage sites.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature is an advisory body for UNESCO. Japan's Environment Ministry says the body has given the areas the highest evaluation in its four-stage scale after conducting a field study.

A UNESCO committee is expected to add the areas to the list at its meeting in July.

The Japanese government has nominated nearly 43,000 hectares for registration as a World Heritage site.

The site spans the islands of Amami Oshima and Tokunoshima in Kagoshima Prefecture and the northern part of Okinawa Island and Iriomote Island in Okinawa Prefecture.

The government describes the site as a precious area that keeps biodiversity with unique species such as the Amami rabbit and Iriomote cat.

If registered, the areas will be Japan's fifth World Natural Heritage site. - NHK