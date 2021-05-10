Phone companies capping calls for vaccine bookings
NHK -- May 11
Major Japanese telecommunications firms including NTT are limiting phone calls to local governments' coronavirus vaccination booking lines. They aim to prevent the calls from affecting access to emergency services.
Many municipalities across the country started taking phone reservations for vaccines on Monday.
NTT put measures in place for about 200 municipalities from the morning to limit the number of such phone calls if they spike.
Company officials say that callers will hear a recorded message saying that there is difficulty getting through. They say this is aimed at reducing the number of busy phone lines.
Major cell phone carriers are also restricting calls to numbers for vaccine reservations.
NTT and the cell phone carriers are advising people who have difficulty getting through to call later or use online reservation services. - NHK
Japan’s undeterred housing market is full of opportunity for foreign residents
Japan’s slowly but steadily rising prices, openness to foreign investors, excellent architects and infrastructure for house building — and an increase of resources and agencies for acquiring akiya, or abandoned, often ultra-cheap homes — have combined to make Japan a strong environment for non-Japanese looking to acquire real estate, be it a primary home, secondary home or investment.
Japanese airlines eye low-cost services to drive post-pandemic growth
While uncertainty remains over when — or even if — travel demand will make a full recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, Japan’s two major airlines are positioning themselves to take advantage of any upturn with a punt on low-cost services.
Keidanren chief Nakanishi to resign in June over illness
Hiroaki Nakanishi, chairman of the powerful Japan Business Federation, also known as Keidanren, will step down for health reasons. Masakazu Tokura, chairman of Sumitomo Chemical, will take over on June 1, Nikkei has learned.
How is the retail industry changing in Japan?
Japan has found itself living in a state of emergency more than once during the last year. As Covid returns for second and third waves, it continues to affect business, industries, and regular everyday life.
Philip Morris to stop selling cigarettes in Japan within 10 years
Philip Morris International, the U.S. tobacco giant that makes Marlboro and Lark brand cigarettes, plans to stop selling cigarettes in Japan within 10 years, Nikkei has learned.
JAL reports first net loss since 2012 relisting as pandemic bites
Japan Airlines Co. on Friday reported a net loss of 286.69 billion for the business year through March as the coronavirus pandemic depressed travel demand, causing the company to log its first red ink since relisting in 2012 following business rehabilitation.
Nitori furniture chain opens low-price steakhouses
Japanese retailer Nitori Holdings is getting into the restaurant business, where it will apply the same cost-cutting model it has honed in its furniture business to steakhouses.
Japan's vaccine drive may spur economic boost from 'forced savings' -BOJ
The Bank of Japan expects the national COVID-19 vaccination programme to spur an economic boost from households venturing out, armed with $183 billion in “forced savings” accumulated last year during pandemic-busting, stay-at-home policies.
Nissan to sell entire stake in Daimler
Japan's Nissan Motor says it will sell all of its roughly 1.5-percent stake in Germany's Daimler through a placement to institutional investors. Nissan's French partner Renault made a similar announcement in March.
Japan bans removal of prized agricultural seeds, seedlings abroad
Japan has recently made illegal the carrying or sending of seeds or seedlings of domestically developed farm products out of the country as it tries to protect local producers from the impacts of unauthorized overseas cultivation.
Human rights to gain place in Japan's corporate governance code
TOKYO -- Japan will add a provision on human rights to its corporate governance code for publicly traded companies when it is revised next month, as allegations of abuses by China in Xinjiang shine a spotlight on the issue.
Netflix joins Japan's virtual YouTuber boom
Netflix has joined Japan’s booming virtual YouTuber — or VTuber — scene with the launch of an animated character to promote its growing anime streaming offering.
A Grudge Match in Japan: One Corner, Two 7-Elevens
HIGASHI-OSAKA, Japan — Across Japan, it can seem as if there’s a 7-Eleven on every corner.
Mitsubishi Chemical CEO on Strategy, Gender Gap in Japan
Jean-Marc Gilson, the newly-arrived chief executive officer of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., shares his strategy to return the company to profitability.
Japan's jobless rate drops in March
Japanese government data shows that the country's unemployment rate in March dropped to the level of last April.
