In embarrassment to IOC, Thomas Bach cancels trip to Japan because of surging COVID-19 cases
bostonglobe.com -- May 11
TOKYO — IOC President Thomas Bach has canceled a trip to Japan because of surging cases of COVID-19 in the country, the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee said Monday in a statement.
Bach was to visit Hiroshima next Monday and meet the torch relay and then probably travel to Tokyo. Organizing committee president Seiko Hashimoto said last week that the trip would be “tough” for Bach to make, which was interpreted in Japan as meaning it was canceled. The trip was made impossible because of a state of emergency in Tokyo and other parts of the country that has been extended until May 31. The state of emergency was to have ended on Tuesday. The statement said Bach’s visit would be made “as soon as possible.” The postponement is an embarrassment to the IOC and local organizers with the Olympics opening in just over 10 weeks. Organizers and the IOC have repeatedly said the Olympics will not be canceled, and will be “safe and secure.” Japan has attributed 11,000 deaths to COVID-19, better than many countries, but poor for Asia. Variants of the virus are spreading with reports of public health systems coming under pressure. - bostonglobe.com
来週に予定されていたIOC（国際オリンピック委員会）のバッハ会長の来日が延期されることが決定しました。 10日午後に大会組織委員会が発表しました。 緊急事態宣言が延長されたことを受けての決定です。 組織委員会は今後の感染状況を見極めながら「できるだけ早期に訪日頂く方向で再調整する」としています。 - ANNnewsCH
Formula 1 2021: AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda apologises to team after 'different' car remark
Japan's Yuki Tsunoda apologised to AlphaTauri at the Spanish Grand Prix on Saturday for suggesting his car was "too different" from that of teammate Pierre Gasly.
Trouble mars skateboarding's rising popularity in Japan
Awaiting its Olympic debut in Tokyo this summer, skateboarding has become increasingly popular in Japan as an outdoor activity one can enjoy while social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, but the sport's surge has not been without trouble.
Sumo: Yokozuna Hakuho to miss 6th straight basho
Yokozuna Hakuho, who holds the all-time record of 44 top-division titles, pulled out of the upcoming Summer Sumo Grand Tournament on Friday and will miss a sixth straight basho, the equal third-longest injury absence by a grand champion in sumo history.
Over 200,000 sign petition to cancel Tokyo Games
An online petition calling for the cancellation of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games is quickly drawing support.
Japan extends Covid restrictions as Olympics loom
A state of emergency has been extended in several regions of Japan as Covid-19 cases surge, less than three months before the Tokyo Olympics.
Olympics minister meets World Athletics head
Japan's minister for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics has told World Athletics President Sebastian Coe she hopes to see a successful Games, working with his world governing body of track and field.
IOC to provide Tokyo Olympic athletes with Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses
The International Olympic Committee announced Thursday it will provide athletes attending this summer's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics with doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE, free of charge.
‘It doesn't matter how old you are’: Japanese cheer squad with average age of 72
Fumie Takino, 89, founded the cheer squad Japan Pom Pom in 1996. While the team’s average age is 72, the women believe that age does not matter when it comes to dancing.
Japan Olympic team member Mao Ichiyama wins Sapporo half marathon
Mao Ichiyama won the women’s section of the Sapporo Challenge Half Marathon with a personal-best time on Wednesday, beating out fellow Japan Olympic team members Honami Maeda and Ayuko Suzuki.
Japanese NBA player Hachimura targeted with anti-black slurs
The younger brother of Japanese NBA player Rui Hachimura has revealed a message received online that targets the two with anti-black insults, saying in his Twitter post sharing the racial slurs that he hopes to increase awareness of discrimination faced by minorities in Japan.
Japan’s 200 breast Olympic qualifier Mura tests positive for coronavirus
Behind the newly-minted Asian record-setter Shoma Sato in the men’s 200m breaststroke at last month’s Japanese Olympic Trials, Ryuya Mura stunningly claimed 2nd place in a huge personal best.
