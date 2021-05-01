Estimated 9.8 million birds culled in Japan due to bird flu

Japan has been contending with outbreaks of highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu since November 2020.

Recent reporting in the Japan Times and JiJi Press says that the outbreak spread to 18 prefectures, including Chiba and Ibaraki, the country’s main poultry producing areas.

As of Saturday 8 May, veterinary authorities culled around 9.87 million birds as part of biosecurity measures to prevent the spread of the virus. This number is a dramatic increase from the previous record cull of 1.83 million birds in the 2010-2011 outbreak.

The Jiji Press reports that the widespread culls are behind the recent spike in egg prices.

Poultry farmers and backyard keepers are being encouraged to adopt stringent biosecurity measures to prevent further outbreaks of bird flu. - thepoultrysite.com