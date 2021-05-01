Estimated 9.8 million birds culled in Japan due to bird flu
thepoultrysite.com -- May 11
Japan has been contending with outbreaks of highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu since November 2020.
Recent reporting in the Japan Times and JiJi Press says that the outbreak spread to 18 prefectures, including Chiba and Ibaraki, the country’s main poultry producing areas.
As of Saturday 8 May, veterinary authorities culled around 9.87 million birds as part of biosecurity measures to prevent the spread of the virus. This number is a dramatic increase from the previous record cull of 1.83 million birds in the 2010-2011 outbreak.
The Jiji Press reports that the widespread culls are behind the recent spike in egg prices.
Poultry farmers and backyard keepers are being encouraged to adopt stringent biosecurity measures to prevent further outbreaks of bird flu. - thepoultrysite.com
Third coronavirus drug approved for use in Japan
NHK - May 11
Japan's health ministry has approved the use of a rheumatoid arthritis drug, baricitinib, for treating COVID-19 patients. It's the third coronavirus drug to be approved in the country, following remdesivir and dexamethasone.
Japan depends on overseas vaccines due to 30 years of inaction
Nikkein - May 10
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's visit to the U.S. last month included a phone call to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, as the Japanese leader sought to secure doses of the American company's coronavirus vaccine.
Japan's 2020 internet traffic sees 78-fold jump from 2004 level
Kyodo - May 10
Internet traffic in Japan saw a some 78-time increase in 2020 from the 2004 level, partly due to a surge in online communications in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, according to government data.
Recent large Japan quakes are aftershocks of the 2011 Tohoku Earthquake
temblor.net - May 08
Three major earthquakes have struck offshore Sendai and Fukushima, Japan, in the past three months.
Train station lettuce: Japan railroad grows veggies indoors
Nikkei - May 07
A harried commuter rushes through a Tokyo station hoping to catch the next train home.
Japan's $100 Billion World's Fastest Train
Tech Vision - May 06
Trains can feel quite old fashioned, in a lot of ways. With long distance travel very much the preserve of the plane in modern culture, a long-distance train as a mode of public transport can be seen as quirky, rather than the go-to option. Japan, though, is determined to change that.
"Balanced Japanese diet" helps reduce COVID-19 risk
JapanNutrition.com - May 05
There are concerns over the link between obesity and the severity of COVID-19 infections, with Fukushima Prefecture having 4th highest incidence of metabolic syndrome in Japan.
Forget big feet! Men with large noses tend to have bigger penises, study reveals
nation.lk - May 05
In support of the 'big nose, big hose' theory, a scientific study has found that men with larger noses do indeed have longer penises.
Life-size holographic anime character debuts as virtual assistant in Japan
South China Morning Post - May 05
A life-size virtual assistant in the guise of an anime character was showcased in Japan on April 26, 2021.
CBD for skin: Everything you need to know
newsonjapan.com - May 05
CBD products continue to gain popularity all over the world.
Japan to set up mass vaccination site at Osaka convention center
Japan Times - May 04
OSAKA – Senior vice defense minister Yasuhide Nakayama said Monday that the government has decided to set up a state-run mass vaccination center at the Osaka International Convention Center.
Japan devises first homegrown PCR tests for Indian COVID strain
Nikkei - May 04
Shimadzu, the Japanese company known for measuring instruments, has developed what is thought to be Japan's first domestically made PCR testing reagents for the potentially more virulent COVID-19 variant detected in India, with plans for a release as early as June.
Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi and NASA crew return to Earth in SpaceX capsule
Japan Times - May 03
A U.S. SpaceX ship carrying Japan's Soichi Noguchi and three American astronauts returned to Earth on Sunday following the group's six-month mission at the International Space Station.
Osaka healthcare system under strain
NHK - May 02
Osaka reported a record 1,262 new cases on Saturday. 41 people have died, the second largest daily figure to date.
Japan Presents New Job Opportunities For Developers Amidst COVID-19
newsonjapan.com - May 02
Amidst the ongoing Coronavirus global pandemic, Japan’s tech economy presents several innovative, high-paying careers in software development.
