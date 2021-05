Hachiman-bori canal boat ride｜Shiga Prefecture

Hachiman-bori canal used to be a waterway which connected Omihachiman city center to Lake Biwa for trading, and nowadays is known as a tourist attraction.

This location has also been used in many films and dramas like Rurouni Kenshin. Hachiman-bori canal boat tour starts from the center of the old city of Omihachiman, taking 35 minutes. Let's take this leisurely tour together and enjoy the the light shining in the ripples on the water, small water plants and fresh greenery, as well as traditional merchants’ houses and warehouses, located on the banks of the canal. While gazing at this idyllic landscape, you are going to forget about all your problems. - 47 Miracles of Japan