Man possessing cannabis livestreams his surrender to police
Japan Today -- May 12
A man who turned himself in to police in Tokyo for the alleged possession of cannabis livestreamed as the whole process unfolded via video-sharing platform YouTube, investigative sources said.
Yusei Kondo, 27, came to a police box near a train station in Meguro Ward by himself late Saturday night and took out a small bag of cannabis from his pocket, saying he was turning himself in for drug possession, according to the sources.
The video shows Kondo narrating his trip to the police box with his intention to "keep a record of what would happen when he was caught," the sources said. The footage also showed exchanges between him and the police officer in which he declined to answer where he bought cannabis, they said. - Japan Today
Japan's mountain ascetic hermits
BBC - May 12
For more than 1,400 years, Yamabushi monks have been walking Japan's sacred mountains, believing that this harsh natural environment can bring enlightenment.
Hyogo police: Man found dead in trunk of car died due to suffocation
tokyoreporter.com - May 12
A man whose corpse was found in a vehicle in Kobe City’s Kita Ward last week died due to suffocation, police have revealed, reports NHK (May 7).
Horror director steps out of genre with girl superhero drama
Kyodo - May 11
Japanese director Takashi Miike has built up a cult following around the world over the past two decades with an oeuvre of horror movies, often featuring extreme violence.
New York's Japan Day cultural event held online
NHK - May 10
An annual event that introduces Japanese culture and food to people in New York took place online this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Year's 1st deer fawn born in Nara Park in western Japan
Kyodo - May 10
The first deer fawn to be born this year in Nara Park, a popular tourist attraction in western Japan, was shown to the press Monday by a local preservation organization.
Ibaraki police to arrest man for murdering couple, injuring their children
tokyoreporter.com - May 08
IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police have obtained a warrant for the arrest of a man over the fatal stabbing of a man and his wife and injuring of two of their children in the town of Sakai nearly two years ago, reports Kyodo News
Man arrested after missing 13-year-old girl’s body found on mountain road
Japan Today - May 08
Police in Tamba, Hyogo Prefecture, said Friday they have arrested a 23-year-old unemployed man in connection with the death of a 13-year-old girl whose body was found on a mountain road on Thursday.
Over 3-meter-long pet python on loose after escaping near Tokyo
Kyodo - May 08
A search continued Friday for a roughly 3.5-meter-long pet python that managed to break free and slither away from an apartment near Tokyo, according to local police.
Man suspected of drugging, raping 4 women accused in fifth case
tokyoreporter.com - May 07
TOKYO (TR) – A 30-year-old man in custody for allegedly drugging and raping four women has been accused in a fifth case, police have revealed, reports Nippon News Network.
Man arrested for torching luxury car in Kitakyushu
Japan Today - May 07
Police in Kitakyushu City have arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of arson after he set a high-end car on fire.
Tokyo police officer dead, another missing on east Japan mountain
Kyodo - May 05
A Tokyo police officer was found dead and his female colleague is missing on Mt. Tanigawa in eastern Japan, local police said Tuesday, two days after receiving a distress call.
World's oldest person, 118-year-old Kane Tanaka, pulls out of torch relay citing Covid-19 fears
stuff.co.nz - May 05
World's oldest person, 118-year-old Kane Tanaka, pulls out of torch relay citing Covid-19 fears
Japanese Town Got Covid-19 Money So They Built A Giant Squid Statue
kotaku.com - May 04
The town of Noto in Ishikawa received millions of yen due to the impact of covid-19. The money was part of a rural revitalization project to help the countryside in the wake of the virus.
Why Was This Japanese Village Abandoned?
Tokyo Lens - May 03
It's rare to find an entire abandoned village in Japan. But what about 12 abandoned villages? Why were they abandoned? Where did everyone go? Why was so much left behind?
