Man possessing cannabis livestreams his surrender to police

A man who turned himself in to police in Tokyo for the alleged possession of cannabis livestreamed as the whole process unfolded via video-sharing platform YouTube, investigative sources said.

Yusei Kondo, 27, came to a police box near a train station in Meguro Ward by himself late Saturday night and took out a small bag of cannabis from his pocket, saying he was turning himself in for drug possession, according to the sources.

The video shows Kondo narrating his trip to the police box with his intention to "keep a record of what would happen when he was caught," the sources said. The footage also showed exchanges between him and the police officer in which he declined to answer where he bought cannabis, they said. - Japan Today