Japan to bar re-entry of residents from India, Nepal, Pakistan
todayonline.com -- May 13
Japan will from Friday indefinitely bar foreign nationals with residence status from re-entering the country if they have stayed in India, Nepal or Pakistan within 14 days prior to their return, the government said on Wednesday.
The move is aimed at keeping out the highly infectious variant of the coronavirus that first appeared in India and is now tearing through its population in the world's worst current wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Japan's decision will essentially shut the door to all travellers from India and its neighbours Nepal and Pakistan except for returning Japanese nationals, as the entry of all other foreigners has already been halted.
Japan itself is struggling with a fourth wave of the pandemic, with little more than two months left to the scheduled opening of the Tokyo Olympics on July 23.
India's coronavirus death toll crossed 250,000 on Wednesday in the deadliest 24 hours since the pandemic began. - todayonline.com
Japan to bar re-entry of residents from India, Nepal, Pakistan
todayonline.com - May 13
Japan will from Friday indefinitely bar foreign nationals with residence status from re-entering the country if they have stayed in India, Nepal or Pakistan within 14 days prior to their return, the government said on Wednesday.
todayonline.com - May 13
Japan will from Friday indefinitely bar foreign nationals with residence status from re-entering the country if they have stayed in India, Nepal or Pakistan within 14 days prior to their return, the government said on Wednesday.
Japan's mountain ascetic hermits
BBC - May 12
For more than 1,400 years, Yamabushi monks have been walking Japan's sacred mountains, believing that this harsh natural environment can bring enlightenment.
BBC - May 12
For more than 1,400 years, Yamabushi monks have been walking Japan's sacred mountains, believing that this harsh natural environment can bring enlightenment.
Hachiman-bori canal boat ride｜Shiga Prefecture
47 Miracles of Japan - May 12
Hachiman-bori canal used to be a waterway which connected Omihachiman city center to Lake Biwa for trading, and nowadays is known as a tourist attraction.
47 Miracles of Japan - May 12
Hachiman-bori canal used to be a waterway which connected Omihachiman city center to Lake Biwa for trading, and nowadays is known as a tourist attraction.
Remote islands recommended as World Heritage site
NHK - May 11
Forests and diverse wildlife on four remote southwestern islands in Japan are likely to be added to the list of UNESCO World Natural Heritage sites.
NHK - May 11
Forests and diverse wildlife on four remote southwestern islands in Japan are likely to be added to the list of UNESCO World Natural Heritage sites.
Japan to tighten measures for arrivals from India
NHK - May 10
Japan will tighten restrictions on people arriving from India, Pakistan and Nepal starting Monday to help prevent the further spread of a coronavirus variant that is ravaging India.
NHK - May 10
Japan will tighten restrictions on people arriving from India, Pakistan and Nepal starting Monday to help prevent the further spread of a coronavirus variant that is ravaging India.
Japanese Love Hotel with a Water Slide
Tokidoki Traveller - May 08
This hotel is called ‘Hotel Sekitei’ and it is in Chiba! Just a heads up though, if you wish to visit it is pretty dang difficult. They do not speak english, and you cannot reserve the hotel so you just have to turn up and hope the slide room is available.
Tokidoki Traveller - May 08
This hotel is called ‘Hotel Sekitei’ and it is in Chiba! Just a heads up though, if you wish to visit it is pretty dang difficult. They do not speak english, and you cannot reserve the hotel so you just have to turn up and hope the slide room is available.
Riding Japan's Longest Roller Slide
Life in Japan - May 08
We're taking on Japan's longest roller slide, a slide of 247 meters in length situated on the slopes of the mountains around Tabayama an hour outside of Tokyo.
Life in Japan - May 08
We're taking on Japan's longest roller slide, a slide of 247 meters in length situated on the slopes of the mountains around Tabayama an hour outside of Tokyo.
Japan seeks longer COVID quarantines for Indian arrivals
Nikkein - May 07
The Japanese government is considering stricter travel restrictions for incoming travelers from India as new cases swamp the South Asian country, Nikkei has learned.
Nikkein - May 07
The Japanese government is considering stricter travel restrictions for incoming travelers from India as new cases swamp the South Asian country, Nikkei has learned.
Staying Overnight Inside Japan’s Largest Theme Park
I Will Always Travel for Food - May 05
Hotel Amsterdam is located inside Huis Ten Bosch, a theme park based on the Netherlands. This is the largest theme park in Japan.
I Will Always Travel for Food - May 05
Hotel Amsterdam is located inside Huis Ten Bosch, a theme park based on the Netherlands. This is the largest theme park in Japan.
Hiking In One Of Japan’s Most Spiritual Places | Mt. Kurama
WAO RYU!ONLY in JAPAN - May 02
Few places one could travel are as rich in spirituality and cultural history as Kyoto. But many people don’t know the close relationship Kyoto has with nature in its immediate surroundings. Travel just outside the city and you’ll find yourself transported to some of Japan’s most sacred sites. Mt. Kurama in the northwest is one such place.
WAO RYU!ONLY in JAPAN - May 02
Few places one could travel are as rich in spirituality and cultural history as Kyoto. But many people don’t know the close relationship Kyoto has with nature in its immediate surroundings. Travel just outside the city and you’ll find yourself transported to some of Japan’s most sacred sites. Mt. Kurama in the northwest is one such place.
Japan's Most Extreme North | Hokkaido Road Trip
Abroad in Japan - May 02
Cape Soya is 1,000km from Tokyo at Japan's most northern point. In the height of winter we drive across a snowy Hokkaido to discover what's up there.
Abroad in Japan - May 02
Cape Soya is 1,000km from Tokyo at Japan's most northern point. In the height of winter we drive across a snowy Hokkaido to discover what's up there.
Few people travel during Japan's Golden Week amid COVID spike
Kyodo - May 01
Japan's Golden Week holiday period began in earnest on Saturday, but the first day of five consecutive vacation days was relatively quiet in major areas as measures against COVID-19 dissuaded many people from traveling.
Kyodo - May 01
Japan's Golden Week holiday period began in earnest on Saturday, but the first day of five consecutive vacation days was relatively quiet in major areas as measures against COVID-19 dissuaded many people from traveling.
Japan luxury cruise halted after COVID-19 case
Reuters - May 01
Japan's Nippon Yusen (9101.T) subsidiary NYK Cruises Co said on Friday that its luxury cruise ship "Asuka II" was returning to port after a passenger tested positive for the coronavirus.
Reuters - May 01
Japan's Nippon Yusen (9101.T) subsidiary NYK Cruises Co said on Friday that its luxury cruise ship "Asuka II" was returning to port after a passenger tested positive for the coronavirus.
Japan’s Golden Week, what’s it all about? (Tokyo Station)
ONLY in JAPAN - May 01
Golden Week typically runs from 4/29 to 5/5 five or take a couple of days, it’s quite a nice time in Japan but ...
ONLY in JAPAN - May 01
Golden Week typically runs from 4/29 to 5/5 five or take a couple of days, it’s quite a nice time in Japan but ...
Stations and tourist spots quiet as Golden Week holidays begin
Japan Times - Apr 30
Train stations and tourist spots were largely quiet in Tokyo and elsewhere under Japan’s third coronavirus state of emergency as the Golden Week holiday period began Thursday.
Japan Times - Apr 30
Train stations and tourist spots were largely quiet in Tokyo and elsewhere under Japan’s third coronavirus state of emergency as the Golden Week holiday period began Thursday.
Japan to introduce "vaccine passports" for international travel
Kyodo - Apr 29
Japan plans to introduce "vaccine passports" to make it easier for people who have been inoculated against COVID-19 to travel internationally, government sources said Wednesday.
Kyodo - Apr 29
Japan plans to introduce "vaccine passports" to make it easier for people who have been inoculated against COVID-19 to travel internationally, government sources said Wednesday.