Japan's government face growing criticism as COVID-19 state of emergency expands
CNA -- May 13
Japan's government is facing growing criticism for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Large parts of the country, including Tokyo and Osaka, have entered an extended state of emergency. There have been concerns that the Japanese are letting their guard down as the fight against COVID-19 drags on and previous rounds of restrictions failed to bring down the number of new cases. - CNA
Japan expands, extends state of emergency
NHK - May 12
Japan is stepping up efforts to contain a rise in coronavirus infections by expanding and extending its third state of emergency of the pandemic.
Japan's vaccine booking system crashes
canberratimes.com.au - May 12
Technical problems have derailed Japan's coronavirus vaccination booking system, compounding frustration over the government's handling of new outbreaks of infections and an inoculation drive critics say is woefully slow.
Japan election set for fall as COVID and Olympics come first
Nikkei - May 11
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga looks likely to wait until autumn to call an election as the coronavirus outbreak rages on and the opposition gives up on a no-confidence vote that could have forced his hand.
Edano refuses vote on immigration law revisions
NHK - May 11
The leader of Japan's main opposition party says his party won't vote on a draft revision of the immigration law unless officials establish the facts about how a Sri Lankan woman died in their custody.
Japan PM Suga calls for accelerated COVID-19 vaccine trial approvals
Kyodo - May 10
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Monday the government needs to speed up the process of approving clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccines at a time when Japanese drugmakers have lost ground to foreign rivals.
Japan speeds up COVID vaccine rollout for elderly amid virus surge
Kyodo - May 10
Japan accelerated Monday its rollout of coronavirus vaccines with the aim of inoculating all of the elderly by the end of July amid a fourth wave of infections.
Abe rallies conservative base amid speculation over comeback
Japan Times - May 10
When health issues forced him to resign as prime minister late last August, it appeared that Shinzo Abe’s reign at the top was over.
Japan extends coronavirus state of emergency
NHK - May 08
Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide says Japan's government is extending the coronavirus state of emergency for Tokyo, Osaka, Hyogo and Kyoto until the end of May.
Japan and U.S. foreign policy chiefs meet over China and North Korea
Japan Times - May 04
LONDON – Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and his U.S. counterpart Antony Blinken held talks on Monday in London to discuss issues related to China and North Korea, following up on their leaders’ summit last month.
Constitution day stirs debate over revision
NHK - May 04
Monday marks the anniversary of Japan's Constitution coming into effect 74 years ago. To mark the occasion, some people around the country have been calling for the Constitution to be amended -- while others favor keeping it in its present form.
Foreigners in fear of Japan's immigration proposals
NHK - May 02
Foreign communities in Japan, and their local supporters, are calling for lawmakers to scrap proposed changes to the country's immigration law. The revisions, which critics describe as inhumane, involve the forcible deportation of asylum-seekers who fail to prove a case to stay as refugees.
4 years in prison sought for ex-justice minister
NHK - May 01
Japanese prosecutors have demanded a four-year prison term for former justice minister Kawai Katsuyuki for what they called an "unprecedented" act of vote-buying by a Diet member.
Over half say Japan needs to amend Constitution for virus response
Kyodo - May 01
More than half the respondents in a Kyodo News survey released Saturday believe Japan needs to amend its Constitution to introduce an emergency clause so that it can better respond to the coronavirus pandemic and other disasters.
Japan to give Julia Gillard rare honour
thenewdaily.com.au - May 01
Former prime minister Julia Gillard is set to be honoured by the Japanese government for her service to the nation.
Japan to send respirators, oxygen concentrators to virus-hit India
Kyodo - Apr 30
The Japanese government said Friday it has decided to send 300 respirators and 300 oxygen concentrators to India, which is battling one of the world's worst coronavirus crises with the rapid spread of the virus, including more contagious variants.
