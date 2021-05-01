Golf: Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama rusty after monthlong break

After taking time to soak in the glory, Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama is ready to get back to work at this week's AT&T Byron Nelson, which is both a stop on the PGA Tour and a FedExCup event.

Matsuyama, who became the first player from Japan to win a men's major championship at the April 8-11 Masters, said Tuesday he enjoyed his time away from golf but that the priority now was working on his swing and making solid contact.

Matsuyama, currently ranked 15th in the world, has been effectively guaranteed a place at the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Qualification will be based on the Official World Golf Ranking as of June 21 for men.

Some of the biggest stars in golf are passing up the opportunity to compete for a gold medal in Tokyo. World No. 1 Dustin Johnson of the United States, Australia's Adam Scott and New Zealand's Danny Lee have all said they will not play in the Olympics.