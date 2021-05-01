Golf: Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama rusty after monthlong break
Kyodo -- May 13
After taking time to soak in the glory, Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama is ready to get back to work at this week's AT&T Byron Nelson, which is both a stop on the PGA Tour and a FedExCup event.
Matsuyama, who became the first player from Japan to win a men's major championship at the April 8-11 Masters, said Tuesday he enjoyed his time away from golf but that the priority now was working on his swing and making solid contact.
Matsuyama, currently ranked 15th in the world, has been effectively guaranteed a place at the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Qualification will be based on the Official World Golf Ranking as of June 21 for men.
Some of the biggest stars in golf are passing up the opportunity to compete for a gold medal in Tokyo. World No. 1 Dustin Johnson of the United States, Australia's Adam Scott and New Zealand's Danny Lee have all said they will not play in the Olympics.- Kyodo
IOC: Most Tokyo Games athletes to be vaccinated
NHK - May 13
The International Olympic Committee has indicated that most athletes at the Tokyo Games will get vaccinated.
Golf: Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama rusty after monthlong break
US athletics team cancels pre-Olympics camp in Japan-local government
Reuters - May 12
The United States' track and field team has cancelled its pre-Olympics training camp in Japan out of concerns for safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic, local authorities announced on Wednesday, raising more questions about the holding of the Games.
Pachinko Video Games: Four of the Best
newsonjapan.com - May 12
Did you know the pachinko market of Japan generates more than the entire gambling revenue of Macau, Singapore, and Las Vegas combined?
In embarrassment to IOC, Thomas Bach cancels trip to Japan because of surging COVID-19 cases
bostonglobe.com - May 11
TOKYO — IOC President Thomas Bach has canceled a trip to Japan because of surging cases of COVID-19 in the country, the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee said Monday in a statement.
Formula 1 2021: AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda apologises to team after 'different' car remark
firstpost.com - May 09
Japan's Yuki Tsunoda apologised to AlphaTauri at the Spanish Grand Prix on Saturday for suggesting his car was "too different" from that of teammate Pierre Gasly.
Trouble mars skateboarding's rising popularity in Japan
Kyodo - May 09
Awaiting its Olympic debut in Tokyo this summer, skateboarding has become increasingly popular in Japan as an outdoor activity one can enjoy while social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, but the sport's surge has not been without trouble.
Sumo: Yokozuna Hakuho to miss 6th straight basho
Kyodo - May 08
Yokozuna Hakuho, who holds the all-time record of 44 top-division titles, pulled out of the upcoming Summer Sumo Grand Tournament on Friday and will miss a sixth straight basho, the equal third-longest injury absence by a grand champion in sumo history.
Over 200,000 sign petition to cancel Tokyo Games
NHK - May 08
An online petition calling for the cancellation of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games is quickly drawing support.
Japan extends Covid restrictions as Olympics loom
BBC - May 08
A state of emergency has been extended in several regions of Japan as Covid-19 cases surge, less than three months before the Tokyo Olympics.
Olympics minister meets World Athletics head
NHK - May 08
Japan's minister for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics has told World Athletics President Sebastian Coe she hopes to see a successful Games, working with his world governing body of track and field.
IOC to provide Tokyo Olympic athletes with Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses
Kyodo - May 07
The International Olympic Committee announced Thursday it will provide athletes attending this summer's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics with doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE, free of charge.
Online Alternatives to Classic Entertainment
newsonjapan.com - May 07
There’s nothing quite like classic entertainment to put you in a good mood.
‘It doesn't matter how old you are’: Japanese cheer squad with average age of 72
South China Morning Post - May 06
Fumie Takino, 89, founded the cheer squad Japan Pom Pom in 1996. While the team’s average age is 72, the women believe that age does not matter when it comes to dancing.
Japan Olympic team member Mao Ichiyama wins Sapporo half marathon
Japan Times - May 06
Mao Ichiyama won the women’s section of the Sapporo Challenge Half Marathon with a personal-best time on Wednesday, beating out fellow Japan Olympic team members Honami Maeda and Ayuko Suzuki.
Japanese NBA player Hachimura targeted with anti-black slurs
Kyodo - May 06
The younger brother of Japanese NBA player Rui Hachimura has revealed a message received online that targets the two with anti-black insults, saying in his Twitter post sharing the racial slurs that he hopes to increase awareness of discrimination faced by minorities in Japan.
