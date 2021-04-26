Pfizer vaccine effective on COVID-19 variants in Japan, study says
Japan Times -- May 13
Around 90% of people who received the vaccine developed by U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. were found to have developed antibodies against the various COVID-19 variants detected in Japan, a university study showed Wednesday.
The study by a research team at Yokohama City University was conducted on 105 people who had received both doses of the vaccine without contracting COVID-19 and checked for immunity against seven variants.
Of the 105 people, 90% to 94% were found to have antibodies against the variants found in the U.K., South Africa and Brazil, while 97% had antibodies against the variant detected in India, the study showed.
It also found that 99% had antibodies against the original coronavirus, present in Japan from the start of the outbreak.- Japan Times
Japan's 1st reactor to operate beyond 40-yr limit to restart in June
Kyodo - May 13
An aging nuclear reactor in central Japan will be restarted in late June, becoming the first unit to operate beyond the government-mandated 40-year service period under new rules set after the 2011 Fukushima disaster, the operator said Wednesday.
Kyodo - May 13
An aging nuclear reactor in central Japan will be restarted in late June, becoming the first unit to operate beyond the government-mandated 40-year service period under new rules set after the 2011 Fukushima disaster, the operator said Wednesday.
Pfizer vaccine effective on COVID-19 variants in Japan, study says
Japan Times - May 13
Around 90% of people who received the vaccine developed by U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. were found to have developed antibodies against the various COVID-19 variants detected in Japan, a university study showed Wednesday.
Japan Times - May 13
Around 90% of people who received the vaccine developed by U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. were found to have developed antibodies against the various COVID-19 variants detected in Japan, a university study showed Wednesday.
Third coronavirus drug approved for use in Japan
NHK - May 11
Japan's health ministry has approved the use of a rheumatoid arthritis drug, baricitinib, for treating COVID-19 patients. It's the third coronavirus drug to be approved in the country, following remdesivir and dexamethasone.
NHK - May 11
Japan's health ministry has approved the use of a rheumatoid arthritis drug, baricitinib, for treating COVID-19 patients. It's the third coronavirus drug to be approved in the country, following remdesivir and dexamethasone.
Estimated 9.8 million birds culled in Japan due to bird flu
thepoultrysite.com - May 11
Japan has been contending with outbreaks of highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu since November 2020.
thepoultrysite.com - May 11
Japan has been contending with outbreaks of highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu since November 2020.
Japan depends on overseas vaccines due to 30 years of inaction
Nikkein - May 10
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's visit to the U.S. last month included a phone call to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, as the Japanese leader sought to secure doses of the American company's coronavirus vaccine.
Nikkein - May 10
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's visit to the U.S. last month included a phone call to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, as the Japanese leader sought to secure doses of the American company's coronavirus vaccine.
Japan's 2020 internet traffic sees 78-fold jump from 2004 level
Kyodo - May 10
Internet traffic in Japan saw a some 78-time increase in 2020 from the 2004 level, partly due to a surge in online communications in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, according to government data.
Kyodo - May 10
Internet traffic in Japan saw a some 78-time increase in 2020 from the 2004 level, partly due to a surge in online communications in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, according to government data.
Recent large Japan quakes are aftershocks of the 2011 Tohoku Earthquake
temblor.net - May 08
Three major earthquakes have struck offshore Sendai and Fukushima, Japan, in the past three months.
temblor.net - May 08
Three major earthquakes have struck offshore Sendai and Fukushima, Japan, in the past three months.
Train station lettuce: Japan railroad grows veggies indoors
Nikkei - May 07
A harried commuter rushes through a Tokyo station hoping to catch the next train home.
Nikkei - May 07
A harried commuter rushes through a Tokyo station hoping to catch the next train home.
Japan's $100 Billion World's Fastest Train
Tech Vision - May 06
Trains can feel quite old fashioned, in a lot of ways. With long distance travel very much the preserve of the plane in modern culture, a long-distance train as a mode of public transport can be seen as quirky, rather than the go-to option. Japan, though, is determined to change that.
Tech Vision - May 06
Trains can feel quite old fashioned, in a lot of ways. With long distance travel very much the preserve of the plane in modern culture, a long-distance train as a mode of public transport can be seen as quirky, rather than the go-to option. Japan, though, is determined to change that.
"Balanced Japanese diet" helps reduce COVID-19 risk
JapanNutrition.com - May 05
There are concerns over the link between obesity and the severity of COVID-19 infections, with Fukushima Prefecture having 4th highest incidence of metabolic syndrome in Japan.
JapanNutrition.com - May 05
There are concerns over the link between obesity and the severity of COVID-19 infections, with Fukushima Prefecture having 4th highest incidence of metabolic syndrome in Japan.
Forget big feet! Men with large noses tend to have bigger penises, study reveals
nation.lk - May 05
In support of the 'big nose, big hose' theory, a scientific study has found that men with larger noses do indeed have longer penises.
nation.lk - May 05
In support of the 'big nose, big hose' theory, a scientific study has found that men with larger noses do indeed have longer penises.
Life-size holographic anime character debuts as virtual assistant in Japan
South China Morning Post - May 05
A life-size virtual assistant in the guise of an anime character was showcased in Japan on April 26, 2021.
South China Morning Post - May 05
A life-size virtual assistant in the guise of an anime character was showcased in Japan on April 26, 2021.
CBD for skin: Everything you need to know
newsonjapan.com - May 05
CBD products continue to gain popularity all over the world.
newsonjapan.com - May 05
CBD products continue to gain popularity all over the world.
Japan to set up mass vaccination site at Osaka convention center
Japan Times - May 04
OSAKA – Senior vice defense minister Yasuhide Nakayama said Monday that the government has decided to set up a state-run mass vaccination center at the Osaka International Convention Center.
Japan Times - May 04
OSAKA – Senior vice defense minister Yasuhide Nakayama said Monday that the government has decided to set up a state-run mass vaccination center at the Osaka International Convention Center.
Japan devises first homegrown PCR tests for Indian COVID strain
Nikkei - May 04
Shimadzu, the Japanese company known for measuring instruments, has developed what is thought to be Japan's first domestically made PCR testing reagents for the potentially more virulent COVID-19 variant detected in India, with plans for a release as early as June.
Nikkei - May 04
Shimadzu, the Japanese company known for measuring instruments, has developed what is thought to be Japan's first domestically made PCR testing reagents for the potentially more virulent COVID-19 variant detected in India, with plans for a release as early as June.
Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi and NASA crew return to Earth in SpaceX capsule
Japan Times - May 03
A U.S. SpaceX ship carrying Japan's Soichi Noguchi and three American astronauts returned to Earth on Sunday following the group's six-month mission at the International Space Station.
Japan Times - May 03
A U.S. SpaceX ship carrying Japan's Soichi Noguchi and three American astronauts returned to Earth on Sunday following the group's six-month mission at the International Space Station.