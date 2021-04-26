Pfizer vaccine effective on COVID-19 variants in Japan, study says

Around 90% of people who received the vaccine developed by U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. were found to have developed antibodies against the various COVID-19 variants detected in Japan, a university study showed Wednesday.

The study by a research team at Yokohama City University was conducted on 105 people who had received both doses of the vaccine without contracting COVID-19 and checked for immunity against seven variants.

Of the 105 people, 90% to 94% were found to have antibodies against the variants found in the U.K., South Africa and Brazil, while 97% had antibodies against the variant detected in India, the study showed.

It also found that 99% had antibodies against the original coronavirus, present in Japan from the start of the outbreak.