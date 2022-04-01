Japan is the sixth most desirable country for people to move for work
The study, conducted by the Boston Consulting Group and The Network, asked over 200,000 participants around the world to rate their willingness to move to specific countries for work.
Impressively, Japan made the top ten list, coming in at number six, and jumping up four spots from its ranking in the previous study, done in 2018. The top five destinations were Canada, the US, Australia, Germany and the UK, in that order.
But it’s not just Japan that’s on people’s minds. Tokyo also claimed the sixth spot in the study’s ranking of most desirable cities to move to. Japan’s capital was bumped up from tenth place in the previous study in 2018. This time, Tokyo was only behind (in descending order) London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Berlin and Abu Dhabi.
Overall, the survey found people were much more willing to move to countries that have fared comparatively well so far during the Covid-19 pandemic – no big surprises there. However, the study also shows that people’s willingness to move abroad for work has decreased overall, especially during the pandemic, with remote work now the norm for many people around the world. Only about 50 percent of participants said they were willing to move abroad for work, which is a decline from 57 percent in 2018.- timeout.com
timeout.com - May 13
