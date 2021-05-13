Kuroda says BOJ ready to buy ETFs 'boldly,' drops no hints on when
The central bank held off from buying ETFs this month even as Japanese share prices sank on worries over rising global input costs and a tech sell-off on Wall Street. read more
Kuroda said the BOJ's purchases were not intended to prop up stock prices at a certain level, adding that when to step in was an operational decision based on market moves at the time.
"We don't have any automatic, set rule in buying ETFs, such as doing so when stock prices fall by a certain amount in several days," Kuroda told parliament.
"There's absolutely no change to our stance of buying ETFs boldly when necessary," he added.
As part of efforts to make its massive stimulus sustainable, the BOJ in March ditched a pledge to buy ETFs at a set annual pace and now promises to step in only when necessary. - Reuters
Reuters - May 13
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday the central bank was ready to buy exchange-traded funds (ETF) "boldly" when necessary, but did not offer any hints on whether it would step in to stem the current market rout.
NHK - May 13
Japan's Toyota Motor Corporation says the group's net profit for the business year that ended this March rose to 2.2 trillion yen, or approximately 20 billion dollars.
NHK - May 12
SoftBank Group has posted a record net profit of 4.98 trillion yen, or about 46 billion dollars, for the fiscal year that ended in March.
Nikkei - May 12
The owner of the Tokyo Stock Exchange Building faces a shareholder resolution from Hong Kong hedge fund LIM Advisors calling for an end to giving board seats to former executives at the TSE and its parent, a practice LIM says results in offering the bourse below-market rent.
newsonjapan.com - May 12
After all these years, it goes without saying that video marketing is possibly the most effective marketing tool for brands. Videos have the ability to engage their audience more proactively and creatively.
newsonjapan.com - May 12
Have you recently noticed just how many different businesses and brands are starting to make use of social media, Instagram in particular, as a way to market themselves to the public?
newsonjapan.com - May 12
Twitter was launched in March 2006 and since its inception it has become increasingly popular over the last few years.
NHK - May 11
Japanese government debt surged at a record pace in fiscal 2020 that ended in March, as spending rose to deal with the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.
NHK - May 11
Major Japanese telecommunications firms including NTT are limiting phone calls to local governments' coronavirus vaccination booking lines. They aim to prevent the calls from affecting access to emergency services.
Japan Times - May 11
With investors around the world fueling another crypto asset boom since late last year, elevating the values of digital currencies such as bitcoin, Japanese players in the space are hopeful that the country will be able to advance to the next stage after undergoing a period of scrutiny and renewal.
Japan Times - May 10
Japanâ€™s slowly but steadily rising prices, openness to foreign investors, excellent architects and infrastructure for house building â€” and an increase of resources and agencies for acquiring akiya, or abandoned, often ultra-cheap homes â€” have combined to make Japan a strong environment for non-Japanese looking to acquire real estate, be it a primary home, secondary home or investment.
Japan Times - May 10
While uncertainty remains over when â€” or even if â€” travel demand will make a full recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, Japanâ€™s two major airlines are positioning themselves to take advantage of any upturn with a punt on low-cost services.
Nikkei - May 10
Hiroaki Nakanishi, chairman of the powerful Japan Business Federation, also known as Keidanren, will step down for health reasons. Masakazu Tokura, chairman of Sumitomo Chemical, will take over on June 1, Nikkei has learned.
newsonjapan.com - May 10
Japan has found itself living in a state of emergency more than once during the last year. As Covid returns for second and third waves, it continues to affect business, industries, and regular everyday life.
Nikkei - May 08
Philip Morris International, the U.S. tobacco giant that makes Marlboro and Lark brand cigarettes, plans to stop selling cigarettes in Japan within 10 years, Nikkei has learned.
Japan Times - May 08
Japan Airlines Co. on Friday reported a net loss of ¥286.69 billion for the business year through March as the coronavirus pandemic depressed travel demand, causing the company to log its first red ink since relisting in 2012 following business rehabilitation.