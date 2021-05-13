Tokyo reports 1,010 new cases of coronavirus
NHK -- May 13
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government says it confirmed 1,010 new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday. That's up 419 from a week earlier.
It's the first time since Sunday that the daily tally in the capital has topped 1,000. The total case count for Tokyo has reached 150,071.
Officials say there are 84 seriously ill patients, down two from Wednesday. - NHK
13日に東京都が確認した新型コロナウイルスの新たな感染者は1010人でした。4日ぶりに1000人を上回りました。
感染が確認されたのは10歳未満から90代の1010人です。
直近7日間の一日あたりの平均は934人で、前の週に比べて126.8％となりました。
年代別に見ると20代が最も多い316人、次いで30代が196人で全体の半数を占めています。
重症化リスクが高い65歳以上の高齢者は111人でした。
重症の患者は前の日から2人減って84人となりました。
これで都内の感染者は15万人を超えて、15万71人となりました。 - ANNnewsCH
Kuroda says BOJ ready to buy ETFs 'boldly,' drops no hints on when
Japan is the sixth most desirable country for people to move for work
Survey finds 31% of older Japanese have no close friends
Japan's government face growing criticism as COVID-19 state of emergency expands
Japan to bar re-entry of residents from India, Nepal, Pakistan
IOC: Most Tokyo Games athletes to be vaccinated
Japan's 1st reactor to operate beyond 40-yr limit to restart in June
Golf: Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama rusty after monthlong break
Toyota posts $20 billion profit for FY2020
Pfizer vaccine effective on COVID-19 variants in Japan, study says
Japan expands, extends state of emergency
US athletics team cancels pre-Olympics camp in Japan-local government
SoftBank Group posts record annual net profit
Japan's vaccine booking system crashes
Japan's mountain ascetic hermits
