Man arrested over murder of 21-year-old university student in Chiba Prefecture
Japan Today -- May 13
Police in Ichikawa, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of killing a 21-year-old university student.
According to police, Yoichiro Saito, a transport company worker, fatally stabbed Kensuke Iwamoto multiple times in the back at around 11 p.m. on May 10 at the victim’s apartment in Ichikawa, Sankei Shimbun reported.
Police said the two were acquaintances. On Tuesday night, Saito turned himself in at Ichikawa Police Station and confessed to murdering someone. He was carrying a blood-stained knife at the time.
Police said Saito has so far given no motive for the murder.- Japan Today
「金の貸し借りでトラブルになった」と話しているということです。 埼玉県三郷市の自称・運送業の斉藤陽一郎容疑者（36）は10日、千葉県市川市の住宅でこの家に住む大学生・岩本健介さん（21）の背中を刺して殺害した疑いが持たれています。 斉藤容疑者は翌日、刃物を持って警察に自首しました。 その後の捜査関係者への取材で、斉藤容疑者は岩本さんと友人関係にあり「金の貸し借りでトラブルになった」と話していることが分かりました。 警察は慎重に裏付け捜査を進めています。 - ANNnewsCH
Doctors charged in euthanasia case suspected in another death
Two doctors indicted last year over the consensual killing of a terminally ill woman in Kyoto were served with fresh arrest warrants Wednesday for allegedly murdering a man, the father of one of them, police said.
Man arrested over murder of 21-year-old university student in Chiba Prefecture
Police in Ichikawa, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of killing a 21-year-old university student.
Survey finds 31% of older Japanese have no close friends
Japan Times - May 13
Over 31% of Japanese aged 60 or older say they do not have any close friends, according to a government survey involving older populations in Japan, Germany, Sweden and the United States.
Man possessing cannabis livestreams his surrender to police
Japan Today - May 12
A man who turned himself in to police in Tokyo for the alleged possession of cannabis livestreamed as the whole process unfolded via video-sharing platform YouTube, investigative sources said.
Man, 38, suspected of drugging and sexually abusing boys
tokyoreporter.com - May 12
TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 38-year-old man who is suspected of drugging and sexually abusing several boys in the town of Mizuho, reports Kyodo News.
Hyogo police: Man found dead in trunk of car died due to suffocation
tokyoreporter.com - May 12
A man whose corpse was found in a vehicle in Kobe City’s Kita Ward last week died due to suffocation, police have revealed, reports NHK (May 7).
Horror director steps out of genre with girl superhero drama
Kyodo - May 11
Japanese director Takashi Miike has built up a cult following around the world over the past two decades with an oeuvre of horror movies, often featuring extreme violence.
New York's Japan Day cultural event held online
NHK - May 10
An annual event that introduces Japanese culture and food to people in New York took place online this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Year's 1st deer fawn born in Nara Park in western Japan
Kyodo - May 10
The first deer fawn to be born this year in Nara Park, a popular tourist attraction in western Japan, was shown to the press Monday by a local preservation organization.
Ibaraki police to arrest man for murdering couple, injuring their children
tokyoreporter.com - May 08
IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police have obtained a warrant for the arrest of a man over the fatal stabbing of a man and his wife and injuring of two of their children in the town of Sakai nearly two years ago, reports Kyodo News
Man arrested after missing 13-year-old girl’s body found on mountain road
Japan Today - May 08
Police in Tamba, Hyogo Prefecture, said Friday they have arrested a 23-year-old unemployed man in connection with the death of a 13-year-old girl whose body was found on a mountain road on Thursday.
Over 3-meter-long pet python on loose after escaping near Tokyo
Kyodo - May 08
A search continued Friday for a roughly 3.5-meter-long pet python that managed to break free and slither away from an apartment near Tokyo, according to local police.
Man suspected of drugging, raping 4 women accused in fifth case
tokyoreporter.com - May 07
TOKYO (TR) – A 30-year-old man in custody for allegedly drugging and raping four women has been accused in a fifth case, police have revealed, reports Nippon News Network.
Man arrested for torching luxury car in Kitakyushu
Japan Today - May 07
Police in Kitakyushu City have arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of arson after he set a high-end car on fire.
Tokyo police officer dead, another missing on east Japan mountain
Kyodo - May 05
A Tokyo police officer was found dead and his female colleague is missing on Mt. Tanigawa in eastern Japan, local police said Tuesday, two days after receiving a distress call.
