Myanmar to free Japanese journalist as gesture to Tokyo
The announcement on Myanmar's army-run Myawaddy TV said Yuki Kitazumi had been arrested on April 18 for “inciting” the country’s anti-military civil disobedience movement and riots.
“Although the journalist is a lawbreaker, the case will be closed and he will be released at the request of the Special Envoy of the Japanese Government for National Reconciliation in Myanmar, in view of the close ties and future relations between Myanmar and Japan," said a news reader, quoting an official statement from the junta, formally called the State Administrative Council.
The military seized power on Feb. 1, ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. It has faced large and constant popular opposition, which it has tried to suppress with the use of force that has cost hundreds of lives and by muzzling the news media.- hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com - May 14
A Japanese freelance journalist in Myanmar who was jailed and charged with spreading false news or information that could cause public unrest will be freed by the country’s ruling junta as a gesture of friendship with Japan, a state television report said Thursday.
NHK - May 14
Japanese police have arrested a former mayor of an island city in Okinawa Prefecture on suspicion of taking a bribe in connection with a land sale for a Ground Self-Defense Force camp.
CNA - May 13
Japan's government is facing growing criticism for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
NHK - May 12
Japan is stepping up efforts to contain a rise in coronavirus infections by expanding and extending its third state of emergency of the pandemic.
canberratimes.com.au - May 12
Technical problems have derailed Japan's coronavirus vaccination booking system, compounding frustration over the government's handling of new outbreaks of infections and an inoculation drive critics say is woefully slow.
Nikkei - May 11
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga looks likely to wait until autumn to call an election as the coronavirus outbreak rages on and the opposition gives up on a no-confidence vote that could have forced his hand.
NHK - May 11
The leader of Japan's main opposition party says his party won't vote on a draft revision of the immigration law unless officials establish the facts about how a Sri Lankan woman died in their custody.
Kyodo - May 10
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Monday the government needs to speed up the process of approving clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccines at a time when Japanese drugmakers have lost ground to foreign rivals.
Kyodo - May 10
Japan accelerated Monday its rollout of coronavirus vaccines with the aim of inoculating all of the elderly by the end of July amid a fourth wave of infections.
Japan Times - May 10
When health issues forced him to resign as prime minister late last August, it appeared that Shinzo Abe’s reign at the top was over.
NHK - May 08
Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide says Japan's government is extending the coronavirus state of emergency for Tokyo, Osaka, Hyogo and Kyoto until the end of May.
Japan Times - May 04
LONDON – Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and his U.S. counterpart Antony Blinken held talks on Monday in London to discuss issues related to China and North Korea, following up on their leaders’ summit last month.
NHK - May 04
Monday marks the anniversary of Japan's Constitution coming into effect 74 years ago. To mark the occasion, some people around the country have been calling for the Constitution to be amended -- while others favor keeping it in its present form.
NHK - May 02
Foreign communities in Japan, and their local supporters, are calling for lawmakers to scrap proposed changes to the country's immigration law. The revisions, which critics describe as inhumane, involve the forcible deportation of asylum-seekers who fail to prove a case to stay as refugees.
NHK - May 01
Japanese prosecutors have demanded a four-year prison term for former justice minister Kawai Katsuyuki for what they called an "unprecedented" act of vote-buying by a Diet member.
Kyodo - May 01
More than half the respondents in a Kyodo News survey released Saturday believe Japan needs to amend its Constitution to introduce an emergency clause so that it can better respond to the coronavirus pandemic and other disasters.