Japan sees fewest bankruptcies in 50 years for April
April marked the 10th straight month of year-on-year drop in business failures. The data covered bankruptcies involving liabilities of ¥10 million or more.
The result reflected the Japanese government’s financing support measures for companies damaged by the novel coronavirus crisis, according to the credit research firm.
Still, the coronavirus crisis is continuing to hit certain industries hard, with the number of bankruptcies remaining high mainly in the restaurant industry.
The number of business failures linked to the epidemic stood at 134 in April, exceeding 100 for the fourth consecutive month since January, when the Japanese government issued its second state of emergency over the coronavirus.
The restaurant industry saw the largest number of business failures tied to the pandemic. Such bankruptcies were also prominent among food makers and sellers, construction firms, apparel companies and hotel operators.- Japan Times
Japan Times - May 15
The restaurant sector in Japan has reported divergent results in their latest earnings as a drop in the number of people dining out amid the coronavirus pandemic hit izakaya pub operators hard, while takeout demand boosted fast-food chains.
NHK - May 15
A unit of Toshiba has confirmed that it fell victim to a cyberattack by the Russia-based hacker group DarkSide, which is believed to be behind another attack on a major US fuel pipeline.
Reuters - May 15
TOKYO - At his factory in Tokyo, Shigeki Kato has a grim strategy to deal with rising costs that threaten profit margins: grin and bear it.
Reuters - May 14
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday the central bank was ready to buy exchange-traded funds (ETF) "boldly" when necessary, but did not offer any hints on whether it would step in to stem the current market rout.
Japan Times - May 14
newsonjapan.com - May 14
NHK - May 14
Japanese precision equipment maker Nikon, known around the world for its digital cameras, has reported its worst ever fiscal year performance, with sales taking a battering from the coronavirus pandemic.
newsonjapan.com - May 14
newsonjapan.com - May 14
NHK - May 13
Japan's Toyota Motor Corporation says the group's net profit for the business year that ended this March rose to 2.2 trillion yen, or approximately 20 billion dollars.
NHK - May 12
SoftBank Group has posted a record net profit of 4.98 trillion yen, or about 46 billion dollars, for the fiscal year that ended in March.
Nikkei - May 12
The owner of the Tokyo Stock Exchange Building faces a shareholder resolution from Hong Kong hedge fund LIM Advisors calling for an end to giving board seats to former executives at the TSE and its parent, a practice LIM says results in offering the bourse below-market rent.
newsonjapan.com - May 12
newsonjapan.com - May 12
newsonjapan.com - May 12
NHK - May 11
Japanese government debt surged at a record pace in fiscal 2020 that ended in March, as spending rose to deal with the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.