Freed journalist returns to Japan from Myanmar
NHK -- May 15
A Japanese journalist who was detained in Myanmar has been released and returned to Japan.
Myanmar's state-run media reported the move was in consideration of future bilateral ties.
Kitazumi Yuki arrived at Narita airport near Tokyo on Friday evening.
He thanked the people who have worked for his release, adding that he regrets having to give because he wanted to keep reporting from the country.
He said in English, "I continue to tell the situation in Myanmar to the people in Japan and other countries."
Kitazumi had been based in Myanmar since 2014.
He was arrested nearly a month ago after covering demonstrations against the military.
He was indicted on charges of fueling anxiety among citizens and spreading false information.- NHK
ミャンマーでクーデターを起こした国軍側によって拘束されていた、ジャーナリスト・北角裕樹さんが釈放され、14日夜、帰国しました。 - ANNnewsCH
Heir of desperation as Japan wrestles with looming royal succession crisis
theguardian.com - May 15
A panel of experts has begun talks on addressing the shortage of heirs to the Japanese imperial throne, as a poll showed that four in five members of the public are comfortable with the idea of women becoming reigning empresses.
theguardian.com - May 15
A panel of experts has begun talks on addressing the shortage of heirs to the Japanese imperial throne, as a poll showed that four in five members of the public are comfortable with the idea of women becoming reigning empresses.
Hanging by a thread: Imaging and probing chains of single atoms
eurekalert.org - May 15
Ishikawa, Japan - Today, many well-studied materials in various fields, such as electronics and catalysis, are close to reaching their practical limits. To further improve upon modern technology and outperform state-of-the-art devices, researchers looking for new functional materials have to push the boundaries and explore more extreme cases.
eurekalert.org - May 15
Ishikawa, Japan - Today, many well-studied materials in various fields, such as electronics and catalysis, are close to reaching their practical limits. To further improve upon modern technology and outperform state-of-the-art devices, researchers looking for new functional materials have to push the boundaries and explore more extreme cases.
Japanese-style pubs report losses but sales at fast-food chains soar
Japan Times - May 15
The restaurant sector in Japan has reported divergent results in their latest earnings as a drop in the number of people dining out amid the coronavirus pandemic hit izakaya pub operators hard, while takeout demand boosted fast-food chains.
Japan Times - May 15
The restaurant sector in Japan has reported divergent results in their latest earnings as a drop in the number of people dining out amid the coronavirus pandemic hit izakaya pub operators hard, while takeout demand boosted fast-food chains.
More than 60% say raising children in Japan is difficult, survey finds
Japan Times - May 15
A total of 61.1% of people in Japan believe it is hard to raise children in the country, according to a recent government survey that highlighted a perception of insufficient support for parenting compared with other nations.
Japan Times - May 15
A total of 61.1% of people in Japan believe it is hard to raise children in the country, according to a recent government survey that highlighted a perception of insufficient support for parenting compared with other nations.
3 more prefectures to join state of emergency
NHK - May 15
The Japanese government has decided to add Hokkaido, Okayama and Hiroshima prefectures to a state of emergency from Sunday due to rising coronavirus cases.
NHK - May 15
The Japanese government has decided to add Hokkaido, Okayama and Hiroshima prefectures to a state of emergency from Sunday due to rising coronavirus cases.
Police believe illegal pachinko parlor funded yakuza
tokyoreporter.com - May 15
TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have busted an illegal casino in Katsushika Ward that is suspected of funding organized crime, reports TBS News.
tokyoreporter.com - May 15
TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have busted an illegal casino in Katsushika Ward that is suspected of funding organized crime, reports TBS News.
Toshiba unit confirms DarkSide cyberattack
NHK - May 15
A unit of Toshiba has confirmed that it fell victim to a cyberattack by the Russia-based hacker group DarkSide, which is believed to be behind another attack on a major US fuel pipeline.
NHK - May 15
A unit of Toshiba has confirmed that it fell victim to a cyberattack by the Russia-based hacker group DarkSide, which is believed to be behind another attack on a major US fuel pipeline.
Freed journalist returns to Japan from Myanmar
NHK - May 15
A Japanese journalist who was detained in Myanmar has been released and returned to Japan.
NHK - May 15
A Japanese journalist who was detained in Myanmar has been released and returned to Japan.
‘Ultraman’ animated feature in the works at Netflix
outlookindia.com - May 15
A CG-animated feature film based on Japan''s popular fictional superhero Ultraman is being developed by Netflix.
outlookindia.com - May 15
A CG-animated feature film based on Japan''s popular fictional superhero Ultraman is being developed by Netflix.
Proposed immigration law revision sparks debate
NHK - May 15
A controversial draft revision to Japan's immigration law has sparked fierce debate among lawmakers. It would change rules on detaining foreign nationals facing deportation orders.
NHK - May 15
A controversial draft revision to Japan's immigration law has sparked fierce debate among lawmakers. It would change rules on detaining foreign nationals facing deportation orders.
Analysis: Japan Inc squeezed by surging costs and frugal consumer fears
Reuters - May 15
TOKYO - At his factory in Tokyo, Shigeki Kato has a grim strategy to deal with rising costs that threaten profit margins: grin and bear it.
Reuters - May 15
TOKYO - At his factory in Tokyo, Shigeki Kato has a grim strategy to deal with rising costs that threaten profit margins: grin and bear it.
Doctors' union calls for cancelling Tokyo Games
NHK - May 14
A union of hospital doctors in Japan has urged the government to cancel this summer's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics due to the coronavirus pandemic.
NHK - May 14
A union of hospital doctors in Japan has urged the government to cancel this summer's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Kuroda says BOJ ready to buy ETFs 'boldly,' drops no hints on when
Reuters - May 14
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday the central bank was ready to buy exchange-traded funds (ETF) "boldly" when necessary, but did not offer any hints on whether it would step in to stem the current market rout.
Reuters - May 14
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday the central bank was ready to buy exchange-traded funds (ETF) "boldly" when necessary, but did not offer any hints on whether it would step in to stem the current market rout.
Myanmar to free Japanese journalist as gesture to Tokyo
hindustantimes.com - May 14
A Japanese freelance journalist in Myanmar who was jailed and charged with spreading false news or information that could cause public unrest will be freed by the country’s ruling junta as a gesture of friendship with Japan, a state television report said Thursday.
hindustantimes.com - May 14
A Japanese freelance journalist in Myanmar who was jailed and charged with spreading false news or information that could cause public unrest will be freed by the country’s ruling junta as a gesture of friendship with Japan, a state television report said Thursday.
Japan sees fewest bankruptcies in 50 years for April
Japan Times - May 14
The number of corporate bankruptcies in Japan plunged 35.8% from a year before to 477 in April, the smallest figure for the month in the past 50 years, Tokyo Shoko Research Ltd. said Thursday.
Japan Times - May 14
The number of corporate bankruptcies in Japan plunged 35.8% from a year before to 477 in April, the smallest figure for the month in the past 50 years, Tokyo Shoko Research Ltd. said Thursday.
Ex-Miyakojima mayor arrested for suspected bribery
NHK - May 14
Japanese police have arrested a former mayor of an island city in Okinawa Prefecture on suspicion of taking a bribe in connection with a land sale for a Ground Self-Defense Force camp.
NHK - May 14
Japanese police have arrested a former mayor of an island city in Okinawa Prefecture on suspicion of taking a bribe in connection with a land sale for a Ground Self-Defense Force camp.