Freed journalist returns to Japan from Myanmar

A Japanese journalist who was detained in Myanmar has been released and returned to Japan.

Myanmar's state-run media reported the move was in consideration of future bilateral ties.

Kitazumi Yuki arrived at Narita airport near Tokyo on Friday evening.

He thanked the people who have worked for his release, adding that he regrets having to give because he wanted to keep reporting from the country.

He said in English, "I continue to tell the situation in Myanmar to the people in Japan and other countries."

Kitazumi had been based in Myanmar since 2014.

He was arrested nearly a month ago after covering demonstrations against the military.

He was indicted on charges of fueling anxiety among citizens and spreading false information.