Police believe illegal pachinko parlor funded yakuza

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have busted an illegal casino in Katsushika Ward that is suspected of funding organized crime, reports TBS News.

On Tuesday, place raided parlor Busters, located near JR Shin-Koiwa Station and arrested manager Kengo Nosawa, 40, for providing illegal gambling. He admits to the allegations, police said.

Another male employee, 26, and four customers were also taken into custody. However, they were later released.

Police also seized 54 pachi suro machines and six conventional pachinko machines.

About 300 customers visited Busters per month. The parlor utilized security cameras and a heavy metal front door were to prevent a bust.

Dating back to April of last year, the parlor collected a least 100 million yen in revenue. A portion of that amount was likely funneled to a criminal syndicate, police said.