Police believe illegal pachinko parlor funded yakuza
tokyoreporter.com -- May 15
TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have busted an illegal casino in Katsushika Ward that is suspected of funding organized crime, reports TBS News.
On Tuesday, place raided parlor Busters, located near JR Shin-Koiwa Station and arrested manager Kengo Nosawa, 40, for providing illegal gambling. He admits to the allegations, police said.
Another male employee, 26, and four customers were also taken into custody. However, they were later released.
Police also seized 54 pachi suro machines and six conventional pachinko machines.
About 300 customers visited Busters per month. The parlor utilized security cameras and a heavy metal front door were to prevent a bust.
Dating back to April of last year, the parlor collected a least 100 million yen in revenue. A portion of that amount was likely funneled to a criminal syndicate, police said.- tokyoreporter.com
東京・葛飾区の商店街で、違法パチスロ賭博店を開いて客を相手に常習的に賭博をしていたとして、店の責任者の男が逮捕されました。 - ANNnewsCH
Heir of desperation as Japan wrestles with looming royal succession crisis
A panel of experts has begun talks on addressing the shortage of heirs to the Japanese imperial throne, as a poll showed that four in five members of the public are comfortable with the idea of women becoming reigning empresses.
Police believe illegal pachinko parlor funded yakuza
TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have busted an illegal casino in Katsushika Ward that is suspected of funding organized crime, reports TBS News.
‘Ultraman’ animated feature in the works at Netflix
A CG-animated feature film based on Japan''s popular fictional superhero Ultraman is being developed by Netflix.
Doctors charged in euthanasia case suspected in another death
Two doctors indicted last year over the consensual killing of a terminally ill woman in Kyoto were served with fresh arrest warrants Wednesday for allegedly murdering a man, the father of one of them, police said.
Man arrested over murder of 21-year-old university student in Chiba Prefecture
Police in Ichikawa, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of killing a 21-year-old university student.
Survey finds 31% of older Japanese have no close friends
Over 31% of Japanese aged 60 or older say they do not have any close friends, according to a government survey involving older populations in Japan, Germany, Sweden and the United States.
Man possessing cannabis livestreams his surrender to police
A man who turned himself in to police in Tokyo for the alleged possession of cannabis livestreamed as the whole process unfolded via video-sharing platform YouTube, investigative sources said.
Man, 38, suspected of drugging and sexually abusing boys
TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 38-year-old man who is suspected of drugging and sexually abusing several boys in the town of Mizuho, reports Kyodo News.
Hyogo police: Man found dead in trunk of car died due to suffocation
A man whose corpse was found in a vehicle in Kobe City’s Kita Ward last week died due to suffocation, police have revealed, reports NHK (May 7).
Horror director steps out of genre with girl superhero drama
Japanese director Takashi Miike has built up a cult following around the world over the past two decades with an oeuvre of horror movies, often featuring extreme violence.
New York's Japan Day cultural event held online
An annual event that introduces Japanese culture and food to people in New York took place online this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Year's 1st deer fawn born in Nara Park in western Japan
The first deer fawn to be born this year in Nara Park, a popular tourist attraction in western Japan, was shown to the press Monday by a local preservation organization.
Ibaraki police to arrest man for murdering couple, injuring their children
IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police have obtained a warrant for the arrest of a man over the fatal stabbing of a man and his wife and injuring of two of their children in the town of Sakai nearly two years ago, reports Kyodo News
Man arrested after missing 13-year-old girl’s body found on mountain road
Police in Tamba, Hyogo Prefecture, said Friday they have arrested a 23-year-old unemployed man in connection with the death of a 13-year-old girl whose body was found on a mountain road on Thursday.
Over 3-meter-long pet python on loose after escaping near Tokyo
A search continued Friday for a roughly 3.5-meter-long pet python that managed to break free and slither away from an apartment near Tokyo, according to local police.
