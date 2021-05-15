More than 60% say raising children in Japan is difficult, survey finds
In contrast, overwhelming majorities in Sweden, France and Germany said in the survey conducted by the Cabinet Office that it was easy to raise children in those countries.
While 38.3% of the 2,500 people aged 20 to 49 in Japan said they felt childrearing in the country was easy, figures of 97.1% in Sweden, 82.0% in France and 77.0% in Germany were recorded among the 1,000 respondents in each country.
Asked why they believed giving birth and raising children was easy, the most common answer among people in Japan was that they felt “safe” in their communities.
Meanwhile, many respondents in France and Germany pointed to satisfactory medical services from pregnancy through birth, as well as substantial child care support. Many in Sweden referred to reduced educational expenses.
The percentage of people in Japan who chose similar answers to the respondents in France, Germany and Sweden remained low. - Japan Times
