Fried shrimp with Mayonnaise sauce | EBI-MAYO
Kimono Mom -- May 16
How to make Japanese food
More than 60% say raising children in Japan is difficult, survey finds
Japan Times - May 15
A total of 61.1% of people in Japan believe it is hard to raise children in the country, according to a recent government survey that highlighted a perception of insufficient support for parenting compared with other nations.
Japan Times - May 15
A total of 61.1% of people in Japan believe it is hard to raise children in the country, according to a recent government survey that highlighted a perception of insufficient support for parenting compared with other nations.
Japan is the sixth most desirable country for people to move for work
timeout.com - May 13
Last year, Japan was ranked the second most popular destination to move to, so it’s no surprise that the country also made the list in another recent worldwide survey on where people would most like to relocate for work.
timeout.com - May 13
Last year, Japan was ranked the second most popular destination to move to, so it’s no surprise that the country also made the list in another recent worldwide survey on where people would most like to relocate for work.
How to Spot a REAL Tanuki!
Japan Trail Cam - May 12
Here's a look at some tanuki (Japanese raccoon dog) in popular culture, compared to the real thing.
Japan Trail Cam - May 12
Here's a look at some tanuki (Japanese raccoon dog) in popular culture, compared to the real thing.
Navigating Between A Rock And A Hard Place: How To Settle Conflicts With Clients Successfully
newsonjapan.com - May 12
Surely, we all hope that our business will have few problems with customers. Products or services are good, delivery is fast and prices are average on the market, without excesses.
newsonjapan.com - May 12
Surely, we all hope that our business will have few problems with customers. Products or services are good, delivery is fast and prices are average on the market, without excesses.
Japanese Multiplication | You didn't learn this at school.
Matescium - May 11
Japanese schools have their unique way of education. They have an interesting way of teaching methods from mathematics to science and technology.
Matescium - May 11
Japanese schools have their unique way of education. They have an interesting way of teaching methods from mathematics to science and technology.
Japan's offices, schools and nurseries become COVID hotbeds
Nikkei - May 08
Workplaces and schools are emerging as hot spots for infection in Japan's latest wave of COVID-19 cases, moving beyond the hospitals and senior care facilities that had been the main sources of spread.
Nikkei - May 08
Workplaces and schools are emerging as hot spots for infection in Japan's latest wave of COVID-19 cases, moving beyond the hospitals and senior care facilities that had been the main sources of spread.
Girl's death in Japan prompts probe of alleged bullying
ABC News - May 07
A Japanese city will reinvestigate alleged bullying that was denied by education officials two years ago after a 14-year-old girl was found dead in a neighborhood park.
ABC News - May 07
A Japanese city will reinvestigate alleged bullying that was denied by education officials two years ago after a 14-year-old girl was found dead in a neighborhood park.
More young Japanese look to Marx as pandemic, climate crisis magnify economic inequalities
Japan Today - May 06
As the global challenge of climate change mounts and the coronavirus pandemic magnifies economic inequalities, Karl Marx, who pointed to the contradictions and limitations of capitalism, is gaining new admirers in Japan, particularly among the young.
Japan Today - May 06
As the global challenge of climate change mounts and the coronavirus pandemic magnifies economic inequalities, Karl Marx, who pointed to the contradictions and limitations of capitalism, is gaining new admirers in Japan, particularly among the young.
Japan's child population hits record low after 40 years of decline
Kyodo - May 04
Japan's estimated child population hit a record low after falling for 40 straight years, government data showed Tuesday, adding to the evidence of the country's aging population.
Kyodo - May 04
Japan's estimated child population hit a record low after falling for 40 straight years, government data showed Tuesday, adding to the evidence of the country's aging population.
Baby Gets Vaccinated in Japan
Tokyo Zebra - May 02
Our baby finally gets vaccinated in Japan. He gets the BCG vaccine from a Tokyo clinic.
Tokyo Zebra - May 02
Our baby finally gets vaccinated in Japan. He gets the BCG vaccine from a Tokyo clinic.
We went to choose Kids Kimono!
Kimono Mom - May 01
Today we're going to pick up a Kimono for Sutan's Shichi-Go-San.
Kimono Mom - May 01
Today we're going to pick up a Kimono for Sutan's Shichi-Go-San.
Japanese Kamishibai Folktale Series - Momotaro the Peach Boy
JapanSocietyNYC - Apr 30
Momotarō was born from a giant peach, which was found floating down a river by an old, childless woman who was washing clothes there. The woman and her husband discovered the child when they tried to open the peach to eat it.
JapanSocietyNYC - Apr 30
Momotarō was born from a giant peach, which was found floating down a river by an old, childless woman who was washing clothes there. The woman and her husband discovered the child when they tried to open the peach to eat it.
Efforts underway to end 'period poverty' in Japan
Japan Times - Apr 30
As the coronavirus pandemic puts strain on the economy, Japan is finally moving toward tackling the phenomenon of “period poverty” facing many women. But campaigners say there are a number of hurdles still to overcome in a country that has often treated menstruation as a taboo subject.
Japan Times - Apr 30
As the coronavirus pandemic puts strain on the economy, Japan is finally moving toward tackling the phenomenon of “period poverty” facing many women. But campaigners say there are a number of hurdles still to overcome in a country that has often treated menstruation as a taboo subject.
Dietary salt intake increases with age in Japanese adults
JapanNutrition.com - Apr 28
Excess salt intake is linked to cardiovascular disease as well as hypertension, but whether individual salt intake increases with age has not been studied.
JapanNutrition.com - Apr 28
Excess salt intake is linked to cardiovascular disease as well as hypertension, but whether individual salt intake increases with age has not been studied.