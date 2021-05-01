Sumo: Sole leader Terunofuji completes perfect opening week

Ozeki Terunofuji quickly overpowered sekiwake Takanosho on Saturday to finish the first week of the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament with a perfect 7-0 record.

The sole overnight leader remained the only undefeated wrestler through seven days at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan, where entry is capped at 5,000 fans per day under the ongoing coronavirus state of emergency.

Gunning for his second consecutive Emperor's Cup, Terunofuji continued his imposing run at the 15-day meet by dispatching Takanosho (3-4) with a slap down.

The 29-year-old Mongolian maintained his composure and momentum after Takanosho fended off his opening attempt at a belt grip and wrenched the sekiwake to the clay.

Terunofuji has now won 12 straight bouts, since Day 11 of March's Spring tourney.