Sumo: Sole leader Terunofuji completes perfect opening week
Kyodo -- May 16
Ozeki Terunofuji quickly overpowered sekiwake Takanosho on Saturday to finish the first week of the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament with a perfect 7-0 record.
The sole overnight leader remained the only undefeated wrestler through seven days at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan, where entry is capped at 5,000 fans per day under the ongoing coronavirus state of emergency.
Gunning for his second consecutive Emperor's Cup, Terunofuji continued his imposing run at the 15-day meet by dispatching Takanosho (3-4) with a slap down.
The 29-year-old Mongolian maintained his composure and momentum after Takanosho fended off his opening attempt at a belt grip and wrenched the sekiwake to the clay.
Terunofuji has now won 12 straight bouts, since Day 11 of March's Spring tourney.- Kyodo
Doctors' union calls for cancelling Tokyo Games
A union of hospital doctors in Japan has urged the government to cancel this summer's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Foreign sumo fans finding ways to make voices heard
Sumo isn’t anywhere near the level of the only truly global sport. What its overseas fans lack in numbers, however, they more than make up for in passion.
IOC: Most Tokyo Games athletes to be vaccinated
The International Olympic Committee has indicated that most athletes at the Tokyo Games will get vaccinated.
Golf: Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama rusty after monthlong break
After taking time to soak in the glory, Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama is ready to get back to work at this week's AT&T Byron Nelson, which is both a stop on the PGA Tour and a FedExCup event.
US athletics team cancels pre-Olympics camp in Japan-local government
The United States' track and field team has cancelled its pre-Olympics training camp in Japan out of concerns for safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic, local authorities announced on Wednesday, raising more questions about the holding of the Games.
In embarrassment to IOC, Thomas Bach cancels trip to Japan because of surging COVID-19 cases
TOKYO — IOC President Thomas Bach has canceled a trip to Japan because of surging cases of COVID-19 in the country, the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee said Monday in a statement.
Formula 1 2021: AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda apologises to team after 'different' car remark
Japan's Yuki Tsunoda apologised to AlphaTauri at the Spanish Grand Prix on Saturday for suggesting his car was "too different" from that of teammate Pierre Gasly.
Trouble mars skateboarding's rising popularity in Japan
Awaiting its Olympic debut in Tokyo this summer, skateboarding has become increasingly popular in Japan as an outdoor activity one can enjoy while social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, but the sport's surge has not been without trouble.
Sumo: Yokozuna Hakuho to miss 6th straight basho
Yokozuna Hakuho, who holds the all-time record of 44 top-division titles, pulled out of the upcoming Summer Sumo Grand Tournament on Friday and will miss a sixth straight basho, the equal third-longest injury absence by a grand champion in sumo history.
Over 200,000 sign petition to cancel Tokyo Games
An online petition calling for the cancellation of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games is quickly drawing support.
Japan extends Covid restrictions as Olympics loom
A state of emergency has been extended in several regions of Japan as Covid-19 cases surge, less than three months before the Tokyo Olympics.
Olympics minister meets World Athletics head
Japan's minister for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics has told World Athletics President Sebastian Coe she hopes to see a successful Games, working with his world governing body of track and field.
IOC to provide Tokyo Olympic athletes with Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses
The International Olympic Committee announced Thursday it will provide athletes attending this summer's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics with doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE, free of charge.
