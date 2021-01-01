Osaka overtakes Tokyo coronavirus death toll with 1,958 fatalities

Osaka Prefecture logged 620 new COVID-19 cases and 15 coronavirus-linked deaths on Sunday while Tokyo reported 542 cases a day after logging 772 infections.

The total in Osaka was lower than the 785 cases and 42 deaths it reported a day earlier, but still just above the 600-threshold. The daily tally in the prefecture fell below 600 on Friday, when it reported 576 cases, for the first time since early April.

In Tokyo, Sunday’s figure came after the it reported 1,032 cases a week ago and 879 on May 2.

In the capital, the seven-day average of new infections came to 806.4, compared to 798.4 a week before.

Among the new cases, people age 65 or older accounted for 61 infections. The number of COVID-19 patients in Tokyo considered to be seriously ill under the metropolitan government’s criteria came to 84, down one from Saturday.

Also Sunday, tougher measures in the fight against the coronavirus entered into effect in six prefectures nationwide, with three coming under an expanded state of emergency and another three under a quasi-emergency.

Hokkaido, Okayama and Hiroshima joined Tokyo and five other prefectures already under the emergency, which is set to run through May 31, while a quasi-emergency currently covering seven prefectures was expanded to Gunma, Ishikawa and Kumamoto until June 13. - Japan Times