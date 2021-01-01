Osaka overtakes Tokyo coronavirus death toll with 1,958 fatalities
The total in Osaka was lower than the 785 cases and 42 deaths it reported a day earlier, but still just above the 600-threshold. The daily tally in the prefecture fell below 600 on Friday, when it reported 576 cases, for the first time since early April.
In Tokyo, Sunday’s figure came after the it reported 1,032 cases a week ago and 879 on May 2.
In the capital, the seven-day average of new infections came to 806.4, compared to 798.4 a week before.
Among the new cases, people age 65 or older accounted for 61 infections. The number of COVID-19 patients in Tokyo considered to be seriously ill under the metropolitan government’s criteria came to 84, down one from Saturday.
Also Sunday, tougher measures in the fight against the coronavirus entered into effect in six prefectures nationwide, with three coming under an expanded state of emergency and another three under a quasi-emergency.
Hokkaido, Okayama and Hiroshima joined Tokyo and five other prefectures already under the emergency, which is set to run through May 31, while a quasi-emergency currently covering seven prefectures was expanded to Gunma, Ishikawa and Kumamoto until June 13. - Japan Times
Around The World - May 17
Nikkei - May 17
WASHINGTON -- Stimulus checks of up to $1,400, the centerpiece of President Joe Biden's coronavirus relief package approved in March, are reaching unintended recipients -- noncitizens who are no longer living in the U.S.
Japan Times - May 17
Osaka Prefecture logged 620 new COVID-19 cases and 15 coronavirus-linked deaths on Sunday while Tokyo reported 542 cases a day after logging 772 infections.
Mainichi - May 17
The Japanese government and private companies are gearing up to develop intercontinental passenger spaceships that could fly between the world's major cities in two hours or faster by utilizing rocket technology, Japan's science ministry has announced.
Japan Times - May 16
Some theaters and theme parks in Tokyo have begun to open conditionally in the past week while taking thorough measures to prevent coronavirus infections while under the government’s extended third state of emergency over the pandemic.
Kyodo - May 16
Ozeki Terunofuji quickly overpowered sekiwake Takanosho on Saturday to finish the first week of the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament with a perfect 7-0 record.
NHK - May 16
Japan's southwestern prefecture of Okinawa has marked the 49th year since its return to the country from US rule. People have held a rally to call for removal of US bases that are concentrated in the island prefecture.
theguardian.com - May 15
A panel of experts has begun talks on addressing the shortage of heirs to the Japanese imperial throne, as a poll showed that four in five members of the public are comfortable with the idea of women becoming reigning empresses.
eurekalert.org - May 15
Ishikawa, Japan - Today, many well-studied materials in various fields, such as electronics and catalysis, are close to reaching their practical limits. To further improve upon modern technology and outperform state-of-the-art devices, researchers looking for new functional materials have to push the boundaries and explore more extreme cases.
Japan Times - May 15
The restaurant sector in Japan has reported divergent results in their latest earnings as a drop in the number of people dining out amid the coronavirus pandemic hit izakaya pub operators hard, while takeout demand boosted fast-food chains.
Japan Times - May 15
A total of 61.1% of people in Japan believe it is hard to raise children in the country, according to a recent government survey that highlighted a perception of insufficient support for parenting compared with other nations.
NHK - May 15
The Japanese government has decided to add Hokkaido, Okayama and Hiroshima prefectures to a state of emergency from Sunday due to rising coronavirus cases.
tokyoreporter.com - May 15
TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have busted an illegal casino in Katsushika Ward that is suspected of funding organized crime, reports TBS News.
NHK - May 15
A unit of Toshiba has confirmed that it fell victim to a cyberattack by the Russia-based hacker group DarkSide, which is believed to be behind another attack on a major US fuel pipeline.
NHK - May 15
A Japanese journalist who was detained in Myanmar has been released and returned to Japan.