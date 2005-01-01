Surprise check: Biden stimulus mailed to Japanese by mistake

WASHINGTON -- Stimulus checks of up to $1,400, the centerpiece of President Joe Biden's coronavirus relief package approved in March, are reaching unintended recipients -- noncitizens who are no longer living in the U.S.

Japanese citizens who have left America a long time ago appear to be among them. Some people posted on the internet that they were surprised to receive stimulus checks from the U.S. Treasury.

The checks were sent out based on incomes claimed on tax returns to U.S. citizens and residents. The U.S. Internal Revenue Service says noncitizens who are living outside the U.S. in 2021 do not qualify.

In the case of Japanese citizens, those who lived in the U.S. before the two nations' social security agreement took effect in October 2005 appear to be the recipients. Before the bilateral deal, Japanese expats working in the U.S. were required to pay into America's social security program, thus the IRS still has their records.

The agreement made it easier for Japanese citizens to receive social security after returning to Japan.

While the IRS claims that it checks the latest tax-filing information, those who have not filed tax returns for years might have received payments based on the recipient lists compiled by the Social Security Administration.

The Social Security Administration told Nikkei that it compiled separate lists for recipients at home and abroad.

Biden's American Rescue Plan has earmarked more than $410 billion for stimulus payments to individuals. Roughly $388 billion has been distributed through early May, meaning that in just two months more than 90% of scheduled payments have been given out via check or direct deposit.