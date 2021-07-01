Tokyo reports over 1,000 daily COVID cases, 1st time since May 13

The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 1,149 daily coronavirus cases Wednesday, topping 1,000 for the first time since May 13.

The capital, under a fourth COVID-19 state of emergency, has been facing a resurgence of the virus ahead of the opening of the Tokyo Olympics next week.

It reported four deaths the same day, with the nationwide death toll topping 15,000. Daily cases across the country topped 3,000 for the first time since June 2.

New cases in Tokyo topped the week-earlier figure for the 25th straight day, bringing its seven-day rolling average of infections per day to 823.3, up 30.3 percent from the previous week. The cumulative tally now stands at over 184,000.