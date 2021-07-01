Tokyo reports over 1,000 daily COVID cases, 1st time since May 13
Kyodo -- Jul 15
The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 1,149 daily coronavirus cases Wednesday, topping 1,000 for the first time since May 13.
The capital, under a fourth COVID-19 state of emergency, has been facing a resurgence of the virus ahead of the opening of the Tokyo Olympics next week.
It reported four deaths the same day, with the nationwide death toll topping 15,000. Daily cases across the country topped 3,000 for the first time since June 2.
New cases in Tokyo topped the week-earlier figure for the 25th straight day, bringing its seven-day rolling average of infections per day to 823.3, up 30.3 percent from the previous week. The cumulative tally now stands at over 184,000.- Kyodo
14日の東京都の新型コロナウイルス新規陽性者は1149人で、2カ月ぶりに1000人を超えました。以前よりも若い年代で重症化する事例も増えています。 - ANNnewsCH
Ugandan athlete missing from hotel in Japan ahead of Olympics
nbcnews.com - Jul 16
TOKYO — Local officials are searching for a Ugandan athlete who went missing in western Japan on Friday in a case raising questions over Japanese organizers’ oversight of Olympic participants amid local coronavirus concerns.
nbcnews.com - Jul 16
TOKYO — Local officials are searching for a Ugandan athlete who went missing in western Japan on Friday in a case raising questions over Japanese organizers’ oversight of Olympic participants amid local coronavirus concerns.
One-week countdown to Tokyo Olympics begins
Nikkei - Jul 16
TOKYO -- With a week to go before the opening ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics on July 23, Japan is ramping up preparations for the arrival of athletes, coaches and staff from around the world.
Nikkei - Jul 16
TOKYO -- With a week to go before the opening ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics on July 23, Japan is ramping up preparations for the arrival of athletes, coaches and staff from around the world.
The secret life of sake, Japan's national obsession
National Geographic - Jul 16
From boisterous bars in Tokyo to bucolic breweries in the hinterland beyond the capital, sake is intertwined with Japan’s cultural and spiritual life.
National Geographic - Jul 16
From boisterous bars in Tokyo to bucolic breweries in the hinterland beyond the capital, sake is intertwined with Japan’s cultural and spiritual life.
Chiba man admits to killing ‘about 100 cats’
tokyoreporter.com - Jul 16
A 49-year-old man accused of shooting two cats with an air gun in separate incidents has admitted to dozens of other cases, police have revealed, reports TV Asahi
tokyoreporter.com - Jul 16
A 49-year-old man accused of shooting two cats with an air gun in separate incidents has admitted to dozens of other cases, police have revealed, reports TV Asahi
80 percent of elderly in Japan vaccinated
NHK - Jul 16
The Japanese government says that nearly 80 percent of the elderly in the country have received at least one shot of a coronavirus vaccine so far, and more than half of them have been fully vaccinated with two shots.
NHK - Jul 16
The Japanese government says that nearly 80 percent of the elderly in the country have received at least one shot of a coronavirus vaccine so far, and more than half of them have been fully vaccinated with two shots.
Exploring Japan’s Most Beautiful Village
Tokyo Lens Explore - Jul 16
Today we are Exploring the beautiful and historical Japanese village of Shirakawago in Gifu prefecture.
Tokyo Lens Explore - Jul 16
Today we are Exploring the beautiful and historical Japanese village of Shirakawago in Gifu prefecture.
Super Crazy Kun’s election win deemed invalid a second time
Japan Today - Jul 16
After a hard-fought election win last January, 2021 was gearing up to the year of Councilman Super Crazy Kun.
Japan Today - Jul 16
After a hard-fought election win last January, 2021 was gearing up to the year of Councilman Super Crazy Kun.
Shimano pedals faster as COVID pandemic propels cycling boom
Nikkei - Jul 16
Shimano's showroom at its headquarters in Osaka is a shrine to the technology that has made the company a household name in global cycling.
Nikkei - Jul 16
Shimano's showroom at its headquarters in Osaka is a shrine to the technology that has made the company a household name in global cycling.
'Naomi Osaka' docuseries takes intimate look at tennis star
Japan Today - Jul 16
Those looking for definitive answers about Naomi Osaka and how she copes with the demands of her career and fame shouldn’t expect to find them in a new Netflix docuseries about the four-time Grand Slam champion.
Japan Today - Jul 16
Those looking for definitive answers about Naomi Osaka and how she copes with the demands of her career and fame shouldn’t expect to find them in a new Netflix docuseries about the four-time Grand Slam champion.
Uniqlo says no forced Xinjiang labor used in making its products
Nikkei - Jul 16
TOKYO -- Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing on Thursday stressed that the company does not use any materials linked to human rights violations in the supply chain amid rising concerns over forced labor in China's Xinjiang region.
Nikkei - Jul 16
TOKYO -- Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing on Thursday stressed that the company does not use any materials linked to human rights violations in the supply chain amid rising concerns over forced labor in China's Xinjiang region.
Japan to lower minimum age for Moderna vaccine to 12
Japan Times - Jul 15
The health ministry plans to lower the minimum age for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna Inc. from 18 to 12, sources with access to the plan said Thursday.
Japan Times - Jul 15
The health ministry plans to lower the minimum age for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna Inc. from 18 to 12, sources with access to the plan said Thursday.
The latest changes to Japan’s quarantine measures: July 15
Japan Times - Jul 15
As the coronavirus situation continues to evolve worldwide, Japan has again revised its quarantine measures by tightening measures for some arrivals and relaxing them for others.
Japan Times - Jul 15
As the coronavirus situation continues to evolve worldwide, Japan has again revised its quarantine measures by tightening measures for some arrivals and relaxing them for others.
China to send largest overseas team to Tokyo Games
South China Morning Post - Jul 15
China is assembling the largest delegation it has ever sent to an overseas competition for the delayed 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
South China Morning Post - Jul 15
China is assembling the largest delegation it has ever sent to an overseas competition for the delayed 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Tokyo vending machines sell Olympics souvenirs
INQUIRER.net - Jul 15
Japanese vending machines dispense everything from pizza to cigarettes and edible insects. Now there are even ones where you can buy Olympics souvenirs.
INQUIRER.net - Jul 15
Japanese vending machines dispense everything from pizza to cigarettes and edible insects. Now there are even ones where you can buy Olympics souvenirs.
EU ban may speed up Japanese carmakers' EV push
NHK - Jul 15
Japan's auto manufacturers are closely watching a move by the European Union to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions.
NHK - Jul 15
Japan's auto manufacturers are closely watching a move by the European Union to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions.
The Unappreciated Magic of Gravity Rush and Sony's Japan Studio
The Canipa Effect - Jul 15
Japan Studio was a special place. While many other games publishers chased profits, Japan Studio had the privilege of being able to make creative decisions with the full backing of Sony.
The Canipa Effect - Jul 15
Japan Studio was a special place. While many other games publishers chased profits, Japan Studio had the privilege of being able to make creative decisions with the full backing of Sony.