Tokyo crowds remain despite fresh coronavirus emergency
Japan Times -- Jul 15
TOKYO – Despite a fresh state of emergency over the coronavirus taking effect in Tokyo on Monday, pedestrian traffic in busy areas of the capital did not dramatically decrease from the week before.
The finding was based on smartphone location information collected by Agoop Corp., a unit of major mobile phone carrier SoftBank Corp. Agoop Corp. compared data from Monday and July 5, before Tokyo declared a new state of emergency.
The study compared the number of people at the JR East’s Shinjuku Station between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m.
Monday’s numbers were down 11.7% from one week earlier.
In contrast, the size of decline was limited to 2.7% to 3.3% at Ikebukuro, Shinbashi and Akihabara stations. Meanwhile, Ueno Station saw a 3.2% increase. Pedestrian traffic remained unchanged at Tokyo and Shibuya stations.- Japan Times
Exploring Japan’s Most Beautiful Village
Tokyo Lens Explore - Jul 16
Today we are Exploring the beautiful and historical Japanese village of Shirakawago in Gifu prefecture.
Tokyo Lens Explore - Jul 16
Today we are Exploring the beautiful and historical Japanese village of Shirakawago in Gifu prefecture.
The latest changes to Japan’s quarantine measures: July 15
Japan Times - Jul 15
As the coronavirus situation continues to evolve worldwide, Japan has again revised its quarantine measures by tightening measures for some arrivals and relaxing them for others.
Japan Times - Jul 15
As the coronavirus situation continues to evolve worldwide, Japan has again revised its quarantine measures by tightening measures for some arrivals and relaxing them for others.
Japan Tour in 8K
- Jul 15
Japan is a mix of energies and panoramas. The great number of nuances of this destination makes it one of the most visited in the world, receiving around 8 million average tourists each year.
- Jul 15
Japan is a mix of energies and panoramas. The great number of nuances of this destination makes it one of the most visited in the world, receiving around 8 million average tourists each year.
Tokyo crowds remain despite fresh coronavirus emergency
Japan Times - Jul 15
TOKYO – Despite a fresh state of emergency over the coronavirus taking effect in Tokyo on Monday, pedestrian traffic in busy areas of the capital did not dramatically decrease from the week before.
Japan Times - Jul 15
TOKYO – Despite a fresh state of emergency over the coronavirus taking effect in Tokyo on Monday, pedestrian traffic in busy areas of the capital did not dramatically decrease from the week before.
Tour of Tokyo Station 東京駅
Cory May - Jul 14
This is a walking tour inside of Tokyo Station, the main railway terminal in Tokyo. It's the busiest station in Japan with over 4,000 trains passing through it every day.
Cory May - Jul 14
This is a walking tour inside of Tokyo Station, the main railway terminal in Tokyo. It's the busiest station in Japan with over 4,000 trains passing through it every day.
Tokyo travel hub adds pedestrian-friendly walkway
NHK - Jul 13
Workers have put the final touches on part of a pedestrian walkway that will eventually connect far-flung sections of Tokyo's Shibuya Station as part of an extensive redevelopment program.
NHK - Jul 13
Workers have put the final touches on part of a pedestrian walkway that will eventually connect far-flung sections of Tokyo's Shibuya Station as part of an extensive redevelopment program.
Tokyo’s 3D Cat in Shinjuku Street View
ONLY in JAPAN - Jul 13
Tokyo’s big news is not the Summer Games but a 3D Digital Cat playing above the buildings of Shinjuku.
ONLY in JAPAN - Jul 13
Tokyo’s big news is not the Summer Games but a 3D Digital Cat playing above the buildings of Shinjuku.
State of emergency extended again in Okinawa
NHK - Jul 13
The state of emergency covering the southern Japanese prefecture of Okinawa has been extended again in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
NHK - Jul 13
The state of emergency covering the southern Japanese prefecture of Okinawa has been extended again in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Visa Entry Requirements for Visiting Japan
newsonjapan.com - Jul 13
Japan is a country where ancient traditions meet modern life. Now, witnessing this fusion of centuries-old cultures and cutting-edge technology is easier than ever thanks to an accessible visa policy.
newsonjapan.com - Jul 13
Japan is a country where ancient traditions meet modern life. Now, witnessing this fusion of centuries-old cultures and cutting-edge technology is easier than ever thanks to an accessible visa policy.
Hotel in Tokyo apologizes for ‘Japanese only’ elevator
nypost.com - Jul 13
A Tokyo hotel has apologized amid backlash over their decision to delineate elevators with signs indicating “Japanese only” and “foreigners only.”
nypost.com - Jul 13
A Tokyo hotel has apologized amid backlash over their decision to delineate elevators with signs indicating “Japanese only” and “foreigners only.”
Japan to begin accepting requests for vaccine passports from July 26
Japan Today - Jul 12
Japan will start accepting applications for so-called vaccine passports from July 26 for people who have been fully inoculated against COVID-19 to travel internationally, the top government spokesman said Sunday.
Japan Today - Jul 12
Japan will start accepting applications for so-called vaccine passports from July 26 for people who have been fully inoculated against COVID-19 to travel internationally, the top government spokesman said Sunday.
Trying a Nobi Nobi Seat on the Sunrise Express | Japan’s Sleeper Train
Solo Travel Japan - Jul 12
I tried a Nobi Nobi seat on the Sunrise Express, Japan’s last sleeper train. It was more spacious than I had imagined. It was a unique and interesting experience.
Solo Travel Japan - Jul 12
I tried a Nobi Nobi seat on the Sunrise Express, Japan’s last sleeper train. It was more spacious than I had imagined. It was a unique and interesting experience.
Create a "Guizhou model", the rule of law first protects the ecology
newsonjapan.com - Jul 12
With rippling blue waves and verdant mountains, walking along the banks of the Wujiang River in Guizhou Province, and the fresh air is refreshing, and the scenery is relaxing.
newsonjapan.com - Jul 12
With rippling blue waves and verdant mountains, walking along the banks of the Wujiang River in Guizhou Province, and the fresh air is refreshing, and the scenery is relaxing.
Tokyo hotel criticized for 'Japanese only' notice for elevator use
Japan Today - Jul 12
A hotel in central Tokyo has posted "Japanese only" and "foreigners only" notices in front of its elevators in an attempt to step up anti-coronavirus measures ahead of the Olympics, but removed them after facing criticism, hotel officials said Sunday.
Japan Today - Jul 12
A hotel in central Tokyo has posted "Japanese only" and "foreigners only" notices in front of its elevators in an attempt to step up anti-coronavirus measures ahead of the Olympics, but removed them after facing criticism, hotel officials said Sunday.
JR East to inspect baggage at Tokyo stations during Olympics
Japan Times - Jul 07
East Japan Railway Co. said Tuesday it will inspect the belongings of some passengers during the Tokyo Olympics at major stations in the metropolitan area in cooperation with police, as part of measures to prevent crime and terrorism.
Japan Times - Jul 07
East Japan Railway Co. said Tuesday it will inspect the belongings of some passengers during the Tokyo Olympics at major stations in the metropolitan area in cooperation with police, as part of measures to prevent crime and terrorism.
Traveling Japan by Extremely Comfortable Bus | Niigata to Tokyo
Solo Travel Japan - Jul 07
I took an extremely comfortable bus from Niigata to Tokyo Japan. The bus has only 18 seats on board. The seats are spacious.
Solo Travel Japan - Jul 07
I took an extremely comfortable bus from Niigata to Tokyo Japan. The bus has only 18 seats on board. The seats are spacious.