Refugee Olympic Team delays travel to Japan due to COVID-19 case
Japan Times -- Jul 15
The International Olympic Committee said Wednesday the Refugee Olympic Team will currently not travel to Japan after an official with the delegation tested positive for the coronavirus.
The official had participated in the team’s camp in Doha, attended by 26 of the 29 athletes, as well as 11 other individuals, ahead of the opening of the Olympics on July 23, according to the IOC.
While the team was initially scheduled to arrive in Japan on Wednesday, the IOC said it has decided to delay the trip, and the athletes will continue training in Qatar for the Olympics while undergoing daily testing. Athletes and other officials have tested negative for the virus, according to the committee.- Japan Times
Ugandan athlete missing from hotel in Japan ahead of Olympics
nbcnews.com - Jul 16
TOKYO — Local officials are searching for a Ugandan athlete who went missing in western Japan on Friday in a case raising questions over Japanese organizers’ oversight of Olympic participants amid local coronavirus concerns.
nbcnews.com - Jul 16
TOKYO — Local officials are searching for a Ugandan athlete who went missing in western Japan on Friday in a case raising questions over Japanese organizers’ oversight of Olympic participants amid local coronavirus concerns.
One-week countdown to Tokyo Olympics begins
Nikkei - Jul 16
TOKYO -- With a week to go before the opening ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics on July 23, Japan is ramping up preparations for the arrival of athletes, coaches and staff from around the world.
Nikkei - Jul 16
TOKYO -- With a week to go before the opening ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics on July 23, Japan is ramping up preparations for the arrival of athletes, coaches and staff from around the world.
'Naomi Osaka' docuseries takes intimate look at tennis star
Japan Today - Jul 16
Those looking for definitive answers about Naomi Osaka and how she copes with the demands of her career and fame shouldn’t expect to find them in a new Netflix docuseries about the four-time Grand Slam champion.
Japan Today - Jul 16
Those looking for definitive answers about Naomi Osaka and how she copes with the demands of her career and fame shouldn’t expect to find them in a new Netflix docuseries about the four-time Grand Slam champion.
China to send largest overseas team to Tokyo Games
South China Morning Post - Jul 15
China is assembling the largest delegation it has ever sent to an overseas competition for the delayed 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
South China Morning Post - Jul 15
China is assembling the largest delegation it has ever sent to an overseas competition for the delayed 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Games organizers urge no gathering around cauldron
NHK - Jul 15
NHK has learned that the Tokyo Games organizing committee will urge people not to gather to observe the Games' cauldron in the capital's waterfront area.
NHK - Jul 15
NHK has learned that the Tokyo Games organizing committee will urge people not to gather to observe the Games' cauldron in the capital's waterfront area.
Refugee Olympic Team delays travel to Japan due to COVID-19 case
Japan Times - Jul 15
The International Olympic Committee said Wednesday the Refugee Olympic Team will currently not travel to Japan after an official with the delegation tested positive for the coronavirus.
Japan Times - Jul 15
The International Olympic Committee said Wednesday the Refugee Olympic Team will currently not travel to Japan after an official with the delegation tested positive for the coronavirus.
東京オリンピック2020について知っておくべき10項目
newsonjapan.com - Jul 15
東京オリンピック2020が間もなく行われようとしています。世界中の何百万人ものスポーツファンが2週間の祭典に向け準備をしています。
newsonjapan.com - Jul 15
東京オリンピック2020が間もなく行われようとしています。世界中の何百万人ものスポーツファンが2週間の祭典に向け準備をしています。
Shohei Ohtani becomes first player to start MLB All-Star Game as both hitter and pitcher
Japan Times - Jul 14
DENVER – Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani on Tuesday became the first player in the 88-year history of the All-Star Game to start as both a hitter and pitcher.
Japan Times - Jul 14
DENVER – Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani on Tuesday became the first player in the 88-year history of the All-Star Game to start as both a hitter and pitcher.
Olympics chief Thomas Bach mixes up Japanese and Chinese at Tokyo 2020 presser
Guardian News - Jul 14
The International Olympics Committee president, Thomas Bach, mistakenly referred to Japanese people as 'Chinese' during a Tokyo 2020 press conference in Japan.
Guardian News - Jul 14
The International Olympics Committee president, Thomas Bach, mistakenly referred to Japanese people as 'Chinese' during a Tokyo 2020 press conference in Japan.
Tokyo Olympics village opens amid COVID pandemic
NHK - Jul 13
The athletes' village for the Tokyo Games opened on Tuesday, 10 days before the opening ceremony of the Games.
NHK - Jul 13
The athletes' village for the Tokyo Games opened on Tuesday, 10 days before the opening ceremony of the Games.
Kenya rugby team arrives in Kurume, Japan
Kenya CitizenTV - Jul 12
Team Kenya athletes continue to settle in Kurume city Japan after the arrival of the rugby sevens men team as well as the remaining members of the women's volleyball team.
Kenya CitizenTV - Jul 12
Team Kenya athletes continue to settle in Kurume city Japan after the arrival of the rugby sevens men team as well as the remaining members of the women's volleyball team.
Hakuho, Terunofuji lead in July sumo tournament
NHK - Jul 12
In sumo, Yokozuna Grand Champion Hakuho and Ozeki Champion Terunofuji have retained their lead at the halfway point in the July tournament in Nagoya, central Japan. The two wrestlers remain undefeated after scoring their eighth wins on Sunday.
NHK - Jul 12
In sumo, Yokozuna Grand Champion Hakuho and Ozeki Champion Terunofuji have retained their lead at the halfway point in the July tournament in Nagoya, central Japan. The two wrestlers remain undefeated after scoring their eighth wins on Sunday.
Osaka Naomi, Ohtani Shohei win ESPY awards
NHKn - Jul 12
Tennis star Osaka Naomi and Major League Baseball two-way sensation Ohtani Shohei have won prestigious ESPY awards for their accomplishments in sports during the past year.
NHKn - Jul 12
Tennis star Osaka Naomi and Major League Baseball two-way sensation Ohtani Shohei have won prestigious ESPY awards for their accomplishments in sports during the past year.
Grosso Forever: Japan Love Note: Aki Akiyama/ Nishi | Skate
Vans - Jul 11
Two of the pioneers of the Japanese skate scene are Aki Akiyama and Nishi. Aki represented the clean, contest wholesome skater while Nishi was the wild man who skated, took photos, made art and published magazines.
Vans - Jul 11
Two of the pioneers of the Japanese skate scene are Aki Akiyama and Nishi. Aki represented the clean, contest wholesome skater while Nishi was the wild man who skated, took photos, made art and published magazines.
Baseball: Shohei Ohtani blasts MLB-leading 33rd homer in loss to Seattle
Kyodo - Jul 11
Shohei Ohtani crushed his major league-leading 33rd home run Friday for the Los Angeles Angels, who fell 7-3 to the Seattle Mariners.
Kyodo - Jul 11
Shohei Ohtani crushed his major league-leading 33rd home run Friday for the Los Angeles Angels, who fell 7-3 to the Seattle Mariners.
Spectators at Olympic events in Hokkaido also to be banned
Kyodo - Jul 10
Tokyo Olympic organizers said late Friday they have reversed their earlier decision to allow up to 10,000 spectators at daytime events on Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido, a day after deciding to stage the games behind closed doors at almost all venues due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in the Tokyo area.
Kyodo - Jul 10
Tokyo Olympic organizers said late Friday they have reversed their earlier decision to allow up to 10,000 spectators at daytime events on Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido, a day after deciding to stage the games behind closed doors at almost all venues due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in the Tokyo area.