Japan Tour in 8K

Japan is a mix of energies and panoramas. The great number of nuances of this destination makes it one of the most visited in the world, receiving around 8 million average tourists each year.

Tokyo is the main tourist destination in Japan. Its main attractions are the result of a mix of culture, society, and politics, qualities that give this city its own special character for any visitor. Without a doubt, Tokyo is an unforgettable destination.

Nikko is a city steeped in culture and religion. Declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, its history is closely associated with the Tokugawa Shoguns. In addition, it has a national park that borders spectacularity.

Kamakura has one of the best collections of shrines and temples. It is very famous for its huge Buddha statue. Unfailingly, Kamakura is a city that you cannot miss.

Kyoto is the second most popular tourist destination in Japan. Its fame is mainly due to its excellently preserved historical sites (15 of them declared world heritage sites by UNESCO). Kyoto was the capital of Japan and residence of the emperor (from 794 to 1868) and is the source of various aspects of Japanese culture as we know it today. Kyoto has many attractions and is a must-see if you travel to Japan.

Osaka is another vibrant large Japanese city. It is one of the most important ports and commercial centers in Japan. It combines history and modernity. Osaka is without a doubt a destination that you cannot miss.

Modern Hiroshima is known as a place of Peace. Destroyed by an atomic bomb during the Second World War, Hiroshima's main attractions are its Peace Park and Museum of Memory. Don't forget to visit the nearby Miyajima Islands and its famous glittering Torii Gate.

Nara is a beautiful place with splendid temples that perfectly represent the best of Buddhist culture.

Nagasaki was one of the most important ports during the ancient world in the 17th century and the meeting point between Japan and the Western world. These cultural crossroads make Nagasaki the most European city in all of Japan.