Japan Tour in 8K
Tokyo is the main tourist destination in Japan. Its main attractions are the result of a mix of culture, society, and politics, qualities that give this city its own special character for any visitor. Without a doubt, Tokyo is an unforgettable destination.
Nikko is a city steeped in culture and religion. Declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, its history is closely associated with the Tokugawa Shoguns. In addition, it has a national park that borders spectacularity.
Kamakura has one of the best collections of shrines and temples. It is very famous for its huge Buddha statue. Unfailingly, Kamakura is a city that you cannot miss.
Kyoto is the second most popular tourist destination in Japan. Its fame is mainly due to its excellently preserved historical sites (15 of them declared world heritage sites by UNESCO). Kyoto was the capital of Japan and residence of the emperor (from 794 to 1868) and is the source of various aspects of Japanese culture as we know it today. Kyoto has many attractions and is a must-see if you travel to Japan.
Osaka is another vibrant large Japanese city. It is one of the most important ports and commercial centers in Japan. It combines history and modernity. Osaka is without a doubt a destination that you cannot miss.
Modern Hiroshima is known as a place of Peace. Destroyed by an atomic bomb during the Second World War, Hiroshima's main attractions are its Peace Park and Museum of Memory. Don't forget to visit the nearby Miyajima Islands and its famous glittering Torii Gate.
Nara is a beautiful place with splendid temples that perfectly represent the best of Buddhist culture.
Nagasaki was one of the most important ports during the ancient world in the 17th century and the meeting point between Japan and the Western world. These cultural crossroads make Nagasaki the most European city in all of Japan.-
Tokyo Lens Explore - Jul 16
Today we are Exploring the beautiful and historical Japanese village of Shirakawago in Gifu prefecture.
Japan Times - Jul 15
As the coronavirus situation continues to evolve worldwide, Japan has again revised its quarantine measures by tightening measures for some arrivals and relaxing them for others.
- Jul 15
Japan is a mix of energies and panoramas. The great number of nuances of this destination makes it one of the most visited in the world, receiving around 8 million average tourists each year.
Japan Times - Jul 15
TOKYO – Despite a fresh state of emergency over the coronavirus taking effect in Tokyo on Monday, pedestrian traffic in busy areas of the capital did not dramatically decrease from the week before.
Cory May - Jul 14
This is a walking tour inside of Tokyo Station, the main railway terminal in Tokyo. It's the busiest station in Japan with over 4,000 trains passing through it every day.
NHK - Jul 13
Workers have put the final touches on part of a pedestrian walkway that will eventually connect far-flung sections of Tokyo's Shibuya Station as part of an extensive redevelopment program.
ONLY in JAPAN - Jul 13
Tokyo’s big news is not the Summer Games but a 3D Digital Cat playing above the buildings of Shinjuku.
NHK - Jul 13
The state of emergency covering the southern Japanese prefecture of Okinawa has been extended again in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
newsonjapan.com - Jul 13
Japan is a country where ancient traditions meet modern life. Now, witnessing this fusion of centuries-old cultures and cutting-edge technology is easier than ever thanks to an accessible visa policy.
nypost.com - Jul 13
A Tokyo hotel has apologized amid backlash over their decision to delineate elevators with signs indicating “Japanese only” and “foreigners only.”
Japan Today - Jul 12
Japan will start accepting applications for so-called vaccine passports from July 26 for people who have been fully inoculated against COVID-19 to travel internationally, the top government spokesman said Sunday.
Solo Travel Japan - Jul 12
I tried a Nobi Nobi seat on the Sunrise Express, Japan’s last sleeper train. It was more spacious than I had imagined. It was a unique and interesting experience.
newsonjapan.com - Jul 12
With rippling blue waves and verdant mountains, walking along the banks of the Wujiang River in Guizhou Province, and the fresh air is refreshing, and the scenery is relaxing.
Japan Today - Jul 12
A hotel in central Tokyo has posted "Japanese only" and "foreigners only" notices in front of its elevators in an attempt to step up anti-coronavirus measures ahead of the Olympics, but removed them after facing criticism, hotel officials said Sunday.
Japan Times - Jul 07
East Japan Railway Co. said Tuesday it will inspect the belongings of some passengers during the Tokyo Olympics at major stations in the metropolitan area in cooperation with police, as part of measures to prevent crime and terrorism.
Solo Travel Japan - Jul 07
I took an extremely comfortable bus from Niigata to Tokyo Japan. The bus has only 18 seats on board. The seats are spacious.