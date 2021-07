Japan Studio was a special place. While many other games publishers chased profits, Japan Studio had the privilege of being able to make creative decisions with the full backing of Sony.

As a first-party developer, their job was to make Playstation look good, to stretch the platform and show off its capabilities. The company never really had blockbuster hits, but in the words of Shawn Layden, “That’s not the point”. - The Canipa Effect

Japan to lower minimum age for Moderna vaccine to 12

Japan Times - Jul 15

The health ministry plans to lower the minimum age for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna Inc. from 18 to 12, sources with access to the plan said Thursday. The health ministry plans to lower the minimum age for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna Inc. from 18 to 12, sources with access to the plan said Thursday.

The Unappreciated Magic of Gravity Rush and Sony's Japan Studio

The Canipa Effect - Jul 15

Japan Studio was a special place. While many other games publishers chased profits, Japan Studio had the privilege of being able to make creative decisions with the full backing of Sony. Japan Studio was a special place. While many other games publishers chased profits, Japan Studio had the privilege of being able to make creative decisions with the full backing of Sony.

TEPCO proposes way to show safety of treated water

NHK - Jul 13

The operator of the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant has proposed a way to determine the safety of treated water that is to be released into the ocean. The operator of the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant has proposed a way to determine the safety of treated water that is to be released into the ocean.

How Japan Built The World's Largest Floating Airport

Tech Vision - Jul 12

Three miles off the coast of Japan sits a gargantuan monument to human ingenuity and ambition. Three miles off the coast of Japan sits a gargantuan monument to human ingenuity and ambition.

Japan's robotics market sees boom amid pandemic

Japan Times - Jul 11

Japan’s robotics market is booming thanks to the need to avoid in-person contact amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Japan’s robotics market is booming thanks to the need to avoid in-person contact amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Japan's $10 Billion Dollar Smart City Of The Future

TheRichest - Jul 10

Toyota is building a $10 billion smart city at the base of Mount Fuji. Woven City will be a living laboratory where Toyota employees, engineers, scientists, and researchers can live and work. Toyota is building a $10 billion smart city at the base of Mount Fuji. Woven City will be a living laboratory where Toyota employees, engineers, scientists, and researchers can live and work.

JAL aims to launch flying car business in fiscal 2025

Nikkei - Jul 10

Japan Airlines plans to enter the flying car business in fiscal year 2025, Nikkei has learned. Japan Airlines plans to enter the flying car business in fiscal year 2025, Nikkei has learned.

In search of Japan's lost wolves

Japan Times - Jul 08

Though the Japanese wolf has been thought extinct since 1905, there have numerous sightings of wolf-like creatures in mountainous areas of Japan. Though the Japanese wolf has been thought extinct since 1905, there have numerous sightings of wolf-like creatures in mountainous areas of Japan.

Japan approves Y4.4 trillion for green growth

Japan Times - Jul 08

The Cabinet approved budget compilation guidelines for fiscal 2022 on Wednesday, , setting aside around Y4.4 trillion ($40 billion) to promote key policies such as decarbonization under Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's green growth strategy. The Cabinet approved budget compilation guidelines for fiscal 2022 on Wednesday, , setting aside around Y4.4 trillion ($40 billion) to promote key policies such as decarbonization under Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's green growth strategy.

Fever after jab may be sign of COVID-19 infection

NHK - Jul 04

Japan's health ministry says lingering fever after coronavirus vaccinations could be a symptom of infection by the virus. Japan's health ministry says lingering fever after coronavirus vaccinations could be a symptom of infection by the virus.

Japan: Scientists say 3,000-year-old skeleton may have been world's oldest shark attack victim

Ruptly - Jul 01

Japanese researchers said they came to a conclusion that a 3,000-year-old skeleton belonged to the earliest known human who suffered a shark attack, as seen in footage filmed in Kyoto University on Wednesday. Japanese researchers said they came to a conclusion that a 3,000-year-old skeleton belonged to the earliest known human who suffered a shark attack, as seen in footage filmed in Kyoto University on Wednesday.

Japan to make event data recorders mandatory for new vehicles

Japan Times - Jul 01

The transport ministry plans to oblige automakers to install event data recorders in their new vehicles beginning in July 2022, informed sources said Tuesday. The transport ministry plans to oblige automakers to install event data recorders in their new vehicles beginning in July 2022, informed sources said Tuesday.

L452R mutation variants spreading in Tokyo

NHK - Jul 01

Coronavirus variants with the L452R mutation that were first detected in India are spreading at a fast pace in Tokyo. Coronavirus variants with the L452R mutation that were first detected in India are spreading at a fast pace in Tokyo.

Private jet makes algae-fuel flight

NHK - Jun 30

A private jet that landed in Tokyo's Haneda Airport Tuesday afternoon looked perfectly normal on the outside. What made it special was on the inside: fuel made from used cooking oil and a kind of algae. A private jet that landed in Tokyo's Haneda Airport Tuesday afternoon looked perfectly normal on the outside. What made it special was on the inside: fuel made from used cooking oil and a kind of algae.

Japan aims to get Mars moon sample in fiscal 2029

NHK - Jun 30

Japan's strategic council for space development has laid out a goal to bring back samples from one of Mars' moons in fiscal 2029. Japan's strategic council for space development has laid out a goal to bring back samples from one of Mars' moons in fiscal 2029.