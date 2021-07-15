Games organizers urge no gathering around cauldron

NHK has learned that the Tokyo Games organizing committee will urge people not to gather to observe the Games' cauldron in the capital's waterfront area.

Sources close to the matter say the committee made the decision to curb the flow of people and prevent crowding. A coronavirus state of emergency has been issued once again for the capital.

Sources say the organizers are considering setting up a no-entry zone around the cauldron.

The waterfront area, known as Tokyo Waterfront City, will host seven venues including skateboarding and sport climbing as well as the cauldron. Various events were initially planned to be held there during the Games.

But the organizers have already decided to cancel several sports-related events for visitors in the area. They are also expected to review the operations of sponsors' booths and stores selling the Games' licensed products.

The latest move will likely further reduce foot traffic following a previous decision to hold most events with no spectators.