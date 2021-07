China to send largest overseas team to Tokyo Games

China is assembling the largest delegation it has ever sent to an overseas competition for the delayed 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

China’s sports body said on July 14, 2021, that the 777-member team consists of 431 athletes, 307 team staff and 39 delegation staff. International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said he expected more than 80 per cent of the athletes to be vaccinated against Covid-19 by the time the Games open on July 23. As of July 14, China had vaccinated 99.6 per cent of its delegation. - South China Morning Post