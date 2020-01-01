One-week countdown to Tokyo Olympics begins
Nearly all Olympic venues in Tokyo have been blocked off to regular traffic as of Thursday, while Olympic organizers plan to keep athletes in their own bubble to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.
The Summer Games will kick off as the Japanese capital, under a fourth state of emergency, confronts another wave of COVID-19 infections, logging more than 1,000 new cases for the second straight day on Thursday.
Roughly 11,090 athletes from over 200 countries and regions will participate in the Olympics. More than 2,600 already are in Japan, with the rest largely scheduled to arrive between Saturday and Monday.
The Japanese government also expects about 30 world leaders to attend the opening ceremony. The guest list includes French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. first lady Jill Biden.
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Thursday observed safety measures in place at the Tokyo area's Narita Airport, which will serve as a gateway for international arrivals.
"I hope -- and believe -- that the Games' organizers will be able to work with the International Olympic Committee" to increase the effectiveness of the bubble, he said.
Though less traffic is expected around Tokyo now that the Olympic events there will be held without spectators, as many as 2,000 buses and 2,700 cars may be required daily to transport athletes and staff throughout the weekslong Games.
Tokyo and neighboring Chiba Prefecture will designate priority or reserved lanes for Olympic-related use near major venues starting Monday so athletes and staff can move between them with minimal delays.
The Tokyo organizers also have developed a system called T-TOSS with Toyota Motor, which tracks traffic conditions in real time and directs athlete shuttles to the best routes.- Nikkei
nbcnews.com - Jul 16
TOKYO — Local officials are searching for a Ugandan athlete who went missing in western Japan on Friday in a case raising questions over Japanese organizers’ oversight of Olympic participants amid local coronavirus concerns.
Nikkei - Jul 16
TOKYO -- With a week to go before the opening ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics on July 23, Japan is ramping up preparations for the arrival of athletes, coaches and staff from around the world.
Japan Today - Jul 16
Those looking for definitive answers about Naomi Osaka and how she copes with the demands of her career and fame shouldn’t expect to find them in a new Netflix docuseries about the four-time Grand Slam champion.
South China Morning Post - Jul 15
China is assembling the largest delegation it has ever sent to an overseas competition for the delayed 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
NHK - Jul 15
NHK has learned that the Tokyo Games organizing committee will urge people not to gather to observe the Games' cauldron in the capital's waterfront area.
Japan Times - Jul 15
The International Olympic Committee said Wednesday the Refugee Olympic Team will currently not travel to Japan after an official with the delegation tested positive for the coronavirus.
newsonjapan.com - Jul 15
東京オリンピック2020が間もなく行われようとしています。世界中の何百万人ものスポーツファンが2週間の祭典に向け準備をしています。
Japan Times - Jul 14
DENVER – Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani on Tuesday became the first player in the 88-year history of the All-Star Game to start as both a hitter and pitcher.
Guardian News - Jul 14
The International Olympics Committee president, Thomas Bach, mistakenly referred to Japanese people as 'Chinese' during a Tokyo 2020 press conference in Japan.
NHK - Jul 13
The athletes' village for the Tokyo Games opened on Tuesday, 10 days before the opening ceremony of the Games.
Kenya CitizenTV - Jul 12
Team Kenya athletes continue to settle in Kurume city Japan after the arrival of the rugby sevens men team as well as the remaining members of the women's volleyball team.
NHK - Jul 12
In sumo, Yokozuna Grand Champion Hakuho and Ozeki Champion Terunofuji have retained their lead at the halfway point in the July tournament in Nagoya, central Japan. The two wrestlers remain undefeated after scoring their eighth wins on Sunday.
NHKn - Jul 12
Tennis star Osaka Naomi and Major League Baseball two-way sensation Ohtani Shohei have won prestigious ESPY awards for their accomplishments in sports during the past year.
Vans - Jul 11
Two of the pioneers of the Japanese skate scene are Aki Akiyama and Nishi. Aki represented the clean, contest wholesome skater while Nishi was the wild man who skated, took photos, made art and published magazines.
Kyodo - Jul 11
Shohei Ohtani crushed his major league-leading 33rd home run Friday for the Los Angeles Angels, who fell 7-3 to the Seattle Mariners.
Kyodo - Jul 10
Tokyo Olympic organizers said late Friday they have reversed their earlier decision to allow up to 10,000 spectators at daytime events on Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido, a day after deciding to stage the games behind closed doors at almost all venues due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in the Tokyo area.