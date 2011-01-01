Chiba man admits to killing ‘about 100 cats’
A 49-year-old man accused of shooting two cats with an air gun in separate incidents has admitted to dozens of other cases, police have revealed, reports TV Asahi
“I have killed about 100 cats,” Yuichiro Hirata, a part-time employee, told police.
In the latest allegations, police this week accused the suspect of shooting a cat in the leg in a parking lot in Yachiyo City last November.
The pellet caused a bone in the animal’s leg to break, police said.
“I felt like I’d conquered a vulnerable cat,” the suspect said.
Last month, police first arrested Hirata for shooting and killing another cat at a housing complex in the same city last December.
Hirata lives in Chiba City’s Wakaba Ward. In 2003, he became licensed to carry the air gun for hunting and other purposes.
Since then, many dead cats with air gun pellets in their bodies have been found near the residential area and in nearby Chiba City.- tokyoreporter.com
千葉県八千代市で狩猟用の空気銃でネコを射殺したとして逮捕・起訴された男が別のネコにも空気銃を撃って粉砕骨折させたとして再逮捕されました。 - ANNnewsCH
The secret life of sake, Japan's national obsession
From boisterous bars in Tokyo to bucolic breweries in the hinterland beyond the capital, sake is intertwined with Japan’s cultural and spiritual life.
Chiba man admits to killing 'about 100 cats'
A 49-year-old man accused of shooting two cats with an air gun in separate incidents has admitted to dozens of other cases, police have revealed, reports TV Asahi
Tokyo vending machines sell Olympics souvenirs
Japanese vending machines dispense everything from pizza to cigarettes and edible insects. Now there are even ones where you can buy Olympics souvenirs.
84 victims of atomic bombing 'black rain' eligible for aid, court rules
The Hiroshima High Court ruled Wednesday that 84 people in Hiroshima are eligible to receive state health care benefits even though they were exposed to radioactive "black rain" following the 1945 U.S. atomic bombing outside an area currently recognized by the government.
The new Kyoto Animation commercials will have you in tears in just 30 seconds
KyoAni proves they're still one of the best with these breathtaking beautiful commercials.
4 Olympic workers from U.S., Britain arrested over alleged cocaine use
Four electricians from the United States and Britain who came to Japan to work on the Tokyo Olympics have been arrested on suspicion of using cocaine, police said Tuesday.
Monuments of recovery from 2011 disaster unveiled
Three monuments that symbolize the effort to recover after the 2011 earthquake and tsunami in northeastern Japan have been unveiled ahead of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.
Famed Kyoto potter fatally shot by girlfriend with crossbow in love hotel
KYOTO (TR) – A famous potter was fatally shot by his girlfriend with a crossbow inside a love hotel in Kyoto City last week, police have revealed, reports Abema Times
Man arrested for attempted murder of wife
Police in Soka, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he strangled and stabbed his 26-year-old wife at their apartment on Saturday.
Meet the First Half Indian Miss World Japan
Meet former Miss World Japan winner Priyanka Yoshikawa who's the first half Indian, half Japanese to win the competition in 2016.
Rock festival's cancellation while Olympics go on spurs backlash
The organizers and some artists scheduled to take part in Ibaraki Prefecture's Rock in Japan Festival have expressed frustration over the abrupt canceling of the event even though the prefecture is not under a state of emergency.
Heist of over Y2 mil in sea cucumbers thwarted by Japanese coast guard
A surprisingly growing problem in Japan has been the poaching of those gelatinous-looking echinoderms sea cucumbers. While they may not be much to look at, these creatures can fetch a fair price on the black market for their use in cuisine and holistic medicine.
Body of teacher Alice Hodgkinson found after disappearance in Japan
The body of a Nottinghamshire teacher who disappeared in Japan has been discovered, it has been reported.
Employee at Hiratsuka senior home accused of attempting to rape elderly resident
KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a male employee at a senior home in Hiratsuka City over the alleged attempted rape of a female resident, reports TV Asahi.
Canadian, Chinese nationals accused of smuggling 300 kg of stimulant drugs
KANAGAWA (TR) – Two foreigners have been accused of smuggling nearly 300 kilograms of stimulant drugs aboard a ship from Hong Kong, reports NHK.
Emperor Naruhito gets his first shot of COVID-19 vaccine
Emperor Naruhito received his first COVID-19 vaccine shot at the Akasaka Imperial Residence in Tokyo's Minato Ward on Tuesday afternoon, the Imperial Household Agency announced.
