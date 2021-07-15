The latest changes to Japan’s quarantine measures: July 15
With the change, which will take effect on Sunday, people traveling from Moscow will be required to spend six days in government-designated facilities as part of the mandatory 14-day quarantine period. Those travelers will also need to undergo tests for COVID-19 upon arrival and on the third and sixth day of their stay. Only those who test negative will be allowed to self-isolate for the remainder of the two-week period in facilities of their choosing.
Currently travelers from several other regions in Russia ーMoscow Oblast, Moscow, Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, Republic of Karelia, Saratov Oblast, St. Petersburg ー are required to stay in government-picked facilities for three days. From Sunday, Sakha (Yakutia) Republic, as well as Costa Rica, Dominica and Namibia, will also be covered by this rule, which also requires an additional test for the coronavirus on the third day.
Meanwhile, as the situations in Latvia, Switzerland and Vietnam have begun to stabilize, people arriving from those countries will no longer need to stay in government-designated facilities after entering the country. The change will take effect on Sunday.
However, strict policies with an entry ban on foreign nationals, including residents of Japan, remain in place for India and several neighboring countries and regions where infections with the more transmissible delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 are believed to be rampant.- Japan Times
Tokyo Lens Explore - Jul 16
Today we are Exploring the beautiful and historical Japanese village of Shirakawago in Gifu prefecture.
Japan Times - Jul 15
As the coronavirus situation continues to evolve worldwide, Japan has again revised its quarantine measures by tightening measures for some arrivals and relaxing them for others.
- Jul 15
Japan is a mix of energies and panoramas. The great number of nuances of this destination makes it one of the most visited in the world, receiving around 8 million average tourists each year.
Japan Times - Jul 15
TOKYO – Despite a fresh state of emergency over the coronavirus taking effect in Tokyo on Monday, pedestrian traffic in busy areas of the capital did not dramatically decrease from the week before.
Cory May - Jul 14
This is a walking tour inside of Tokyo Station, the main railway terminal in Tokyo. It's the busiest station in Japan with over 4,000 trains passing through it every day.
NHK - Jul 13
Workers have put the final touches on part of a pedestrian walkway that will eventually connect far-flung sections of Tokyo's Shibuya Station as part of an extensive redevelopment program.
ONLY in JAPAN - Jul 13
Tokyo’s big news is not the Summer Games but a 3D Digital Cat playing above the buildings of Shinjuku.
NHK - Jul 13
The state of emergency covering the southern Japanese prefecture of Okinawa has been extended again in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
newsonjapan.com - Jul 13
Japan is a country where ancient traditions meet modern life. Now, witnessing this fusion of centuries-old cultures and cutting-edge technology is easier than ever thanks to an accessible visa policy.
nypost.com - Jul 13
A Tokyo hotel has apologized amid backlash over their decision to delineate elevators with signs indicating “Japanese only” and “foreigners only.”
Japan Today - Jul 12
Japan will start accepting applications for so-called vaccine passports from July 26 for people who have been fully inoculated against COVID-19 to travel internationally, the top government spokesman said Sunday.
Solo Travel Japan - Jul 12
I tried a Nobi Nobi seat on the Sunrise Express, Japan’s last sleeper train. It was more spacious than I had imagined. It was a unique and interesting experience.
newsonjapan.com - Jul 12
With rippling blue waves and verdant mountains, walking along the banks of the Wujiang River in Guizhou Province, and the fresh air is refreshing, and the scenery is relaxing.
Japan Today - Jul 12
A hotel in central Tokyo has posted "Japanese only" and "foreigners only" notices in front of its elevators in an attempt to step up anti-coronavirus measures ahead of the Olympics, but removed them after facing criticism, hotel officials said Sunday.
Japan Times - Jul 07
East Japan Railway Co. said Tuesday it will inspect the belongings of some passengers during the Tokyo Olympics at major stations in the metropolitan area in cooperation with police, as part of measures to prevent crime and terrorism.
Solo Travel Japan - Jul 07
I took an extremely comfortable bus from Niigata to Tokyo Japan. The bus has only 18 seats on board. The seats are spacious.