Giant Floating Head Looms Over Tokyo's Yoyogi Park

Tokyo residents were treated to an unusual sight on July 16 when a giant floating head appeared over the city’s Yoyogi Park.

Footage taken by Masato Yamaguchi from a nearby office building shows the head, which is a hot-air balloon made to look like a human face, looming above the park’s trees.

According to the Japanese magazine Casa Brutus, the balloon was displayed as part of a project by the art collective Mé. Credit: Masato Yamaguchi via Storyful