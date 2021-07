Rainy season ends in eastern and northeastern Japan

This year’s rainy season appears to have ended in the Kanto-Koshin and Tohoku regions, the Meteorological Agency said Friday.

The Kanto-Koshin region, including Tokyo, exited the rainy season three days earlier than in a normal year, the agency said. The end of the rainy season came eight days earlier for southern areas of the Tohoku region and 12 days earlier for its northern areas, the agency said. - Japan Times