Know the right words to use when speaking to the police in Japanese
Then, you get flagged down by the 警察 (keisatsu, police).
自転車の窃盗は、窃盗の中でも特に多い犯罪の一つ (Jitensha no settō wa, settō no naka demo toku ni ōi hanzai no hitotsu, As for bicycle theft, among thefts [in Japan] it is one of the most common crimes), so if you get stopped by a 警官 (keikan, police officer), it could be nothing more than a mildly annoying check to see if your 登録シール (tōroku shīru, registration seal) matches the information on your ID.
With the Olympics taking place next week, though, there’s a good chance that what is called 職務質問 (shokumu shitsumon, ID check/police inquiry) will increase — whether you’re on a bike or not.
While non-Japanese residents generally have positive things to say about Japanese police officers, there is still no shortage of stories of those who have had the opposite experience, with 人種差別 (jinshu sabetsu, racial discrimination) possibly playing a part.
Interactions with the police can be intimidating at times, and thus not the easiest situation in which to practice your Japanese. To make the process run smoother, it’s good to know what an officer might say in advance so you can respond to their questions.
Let’s take a look at the bike check scenario, since it is one of the most common. To get your attention, the first thing an officer might say to you is: すみません、ご協力お願いします (Sumimasen, go-kyōryoku onegai shimasu, Excuse me, can I have your cooperation, please?). The officer may also identify themselves as being 防犯パトロール中 (bōhan patorōru-chū, on security patrol).
This might be followed by follow-up questions like, どこに向かっているんですか (doko ni mukatte-iru-n desu ka, where are you headed) or どこに行くところですか (doko ni iku tokoro desu ka, where are you going)?
The officer will then want to confirm who owns the bicycle: 自転車の登録番号を確認させてください (Jitensha no tōroku bangō o kakunin sasete kudasai, Please let me confirm the bicycle’s registration number) and follow up with, あなたのものですか (anata no mono desu ka, is it yours)?- Japan Times
Kyodo - Jul 17
False claims and misinformation about vaccines on social media are undermining young people's trust in COVID-19 vaccines in Japan, imperiling the government's efforts to finish large-scale inoculations by November as it pursues herd immunity.
Life in Japan - Jul 17
Summer is here, and with it comes camps and retreats, school work for the kids and vacations that can be threatened by thunderstorms.
Japan Times - Jul 17
OSAKA – Imagine it’s late at night and you just got off the train, ready to head home. You go to the bike rack, pull out your bicycle, hop on and start pedaling. The night breeze is refreshing, and you know you’ll be home in no time.
newsonjapan.com - Jul 17
To say online dating has exploded in popularity since the first sites were launched in the 1990s is no exaggeration.
newsonjapan.com - Jul 14
Are you a frontline healthcare worker who has been a victim of violence at your workplace?
Japan Times - Jul 13
A Frenchman in Japan who says his children were abducted by their Japanese mother began a hunger strike in Tokyo on Saturday, in a protest he hopes will bring international attention to his fight to be reunited with his family.
the-japan-news.com - Jul 12
As summer approaches, and with it the high risk of heatstroke, many schools are grappling with whether students should wear masks during PE class.
jazmine layah - Jul 12
After taking 2 weeks to film and edit, I am finally back with my classic language videos, but this time a truly ultimate guide on how I study Japanese
レア イRhea Y. - Jul 12
A day in my life enjoying slow life in japan , cleaning , grocery at Japanese supermarket, Cooking at home. Just a simple happiness in an ordinary days.
H Carpenter - Jul 11
Awesome Techniques Of Japanese Carpenter, Self-locking Three-Way Lap Wood Joints Structure
tokyoreporter.com - Jul 08
TOKYO (TR) – A middle school girl plunged to her death from a building at her school in Bunkyo Ward on Wednesday.
SHUNchan - Jul 04
If it wasn't clear enough, I have no intention to be against nor offend current English teachers in Japan or the English education in general.
Linfamy - Jul 04
The movement in Japan to stop mabiki in the Edo Period, the practice of killing your own newborn babies.
Kimono Mom - Jul 03
Welcome to Kimono mom's Kitchen! Today, we are going to show you how to make Katsudon.
Kings and Generals - Jul 02
The Kings and Generals animated historical documentary series on the ancient civilizations and history of Japan continues with an episode on the history of Ainu - the indigenous people of the Japanese islands.