Summer Begins | Life in Japan
Life in Japan -- Jul 17
Summer is here, and with it comes camps and retreats, school work for the kids and vacations that can be threatened by thunderstorms.
Internet hoaxes fan COVID vaccine hesitancy among Japanese youths
Kyodo - Jul 17
False claims and misinformation about vaccines on social media are undermining young people's trust in COVID-19 vaccines in Japan, imperiling the government's efforts to finish large-scale inoculations by November as it pursues herd immunity.
Know the right words to use when speaking to the police in Japanese
Japan Times - Jul 17
OSAKA – Imagine it’s late at night and you just got off the train, ready to head home. You go to the bike rack, pull out your bicycle, hop on and start pedaling. The night breeze is refreshing, and you know you’ll be home in no time.
How online dating technologies are changing the game for Japanese millennials
newsonjapan.com - Jul 17
To say online dating has exploded in popularity since the first sites were launched in the 1990s is no exaggeration.
Workplace Violence in Healthcare Explained
newsonjapan.com - Jul 14
Are you a frontline healthcare worker who has been a victim of violence at your workplace?
French father goes on hunger strike for kids 'abducted' by Japanese wife
Japan Times - Jul 13
A Frenchman in Japan who says his children were abducted by their Japanese mother began a hunger strike in Tokyo on Saturday, in a protest he hopes will bring international attention to his fight to be reunited with his family.
Japan schools debate mask-wearing during PE
the-japan-news.com - Jul 12
As summer approaches, and with it the high risk of heatstroke, many schools are grappling with whether students should wear masks during PE class.
How I study Japanese- tips from an actual language major
jazmine layah - Jul 12
After taking 2 weeks to film and edit, I am finally back with my classic language videos, but this time a truly ultimate guide on how I study Japanese
Life of a Woman Enjoying Slow Life in Japan
レア イRhea Y. - Jul 12
A day in my life enjoying slow life in japan , cleaning , grocery at Japanese supermarket, Cooking at home. Just a simple happiness in an ordinary days.
Awesome Techniques Of Japanese Carpenter
H Carpenter - Jul 11
Awesome Techniques Of Japanese Carpenter, Self-locking Three-Way Lap Wood Joints Structure
Middle school girl plunges to death from building
tokyoreporter.com - Jul 08
TOKYO (TR) – A middle school girl plunged to her death from a building at her school in Bunkyo Ward on Wednesday.
Teaching English in Japan is bullsh*t (even as a Japanese)
SHUNchan - Jul 04
If it wasn't clear enough, I have no intention to be against nor offend current English teachers in Japan or the English education in general.
The Anti Baby-Killing Movement in Japan
Linfamy - Jul 04
The movement in Japan to stop mabiki in the Edo Period, the practice of killing your own newborn babies.
KATSUDON | Pork cutlet over rice
Kimono Mom - Jul 03
Welcome to Kimono mom's Kitchen! Today, we are going to show you how to make Katsudon.
Ainu - History of the Indigenous people of Japan
Kings and Generals - Jul 02
The Kings and Generals animated historical documentary series on the ancient civilizations and history of Japan continues with an episode on the history of Ainu - the indigenous people of the Japanese islands.
