First resident of Olympic Village tests positive for COVID
Officials said it was not an athlete with the the Games opening in just under a week on July 23.
Tokyo officials including Seiko Hashimoto, the president of the organizing committee, confirmed the case and said the positive test was Friday. Organizers say for confidentiality purposes they can only offer a vague description and few details.
"In the current situation, that positive cases arise is something we must assume is possible," said Toshiro Muto, the CEO of the Tokyo organizing committee.
The person is identified simply as a "games-concerned personnel." The person is also listed as a non-resident of Japan. Tokyo officials said the person was placed in a 14-day quarantine.
The Olympic Village on Tokyo Bay will house about 11,000 athletes during the Olympics and thousands of other staff.
IOC President Thomas Bach said this week there was "zero" risk of athletes in the village passing on the virus to Japanese or other resident of the village.
Organizers say since July 1 and as of Saturday, 45 people under their "jurisdiction" have tested positive. Only one involves a person in the village and most are identified as "contractors" for Tokyo 2020 and "games-concerned personnel." The list includes one athlete - who tested positive on July 14 - and three members of the media.
Of the 45, only 12 are listed as "non-resident of Japan."
Organizers say that athletes and staff who have been away from Tokyo at training camps are excluded from this list and their accounting.- ESPN
ESPN - Jul 18
Vans - Jul 18
There are so many amazing women in the Japanese skate scene.
Japan Times - Jul 17
OSAKA – A Ugandan athlete who is missing from his pre-Olympic training camp in Osaka Prefecture left a note saying he hoped to work in Japan because life is difficult in his home country, a local official said Friday.
Japan Today - Jul 16
Those looking for definitive answers about Naomi Osaka and how she copes with the demands of her career and fame shouldn’t expect to find them in a new Netflix docuseries about the four-time Grand Slam champion.
South China Morning Post - Jul 15
China is assembling the largest delegation it has ever sent to an overseas competition for the delayed 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
NHK - Jul 15
NHK has learned that the Tokyo Games organizing committee will urge people not to gather to observe the Games' cauldron in the capital's waterfront area.
Japan Times - Jul 15
The International Olympic Committee said Wednesday the Refugee Olympic Team will currently not travel to Japan after an official with the delegation tested positive for the coronavirus.
newsonjapan.com - Jul 15
東京オリンピック2020が間もなく行われようとしています。世界中の何百万人ものスポーツファンが2週間の祭典に向け準備をしています。
Japan Times - Jul 14
DENVER – Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani on Tuesday became the first player in the 88-year history of the All-Star Game to start as both a hitter and pitcher.
Guardian News - Jul 14
The International Olympics Committee president, Thomas Bach, mistakenly referred to Japanese people as 'Chinese' during a Tokyo 2020 press conference in Japan.
NHK - Jul 13
The athletes' village for the Tokyo Games opened on Tuesday, 10 days before the opening ceremony of the Games.
Kenya CitizenTV - Jul 12
Team Kenya athletes continue to settle in Kurume city Japan after the arrival of the rugby sevens men team as well as the remaining members of the women's volleyball team.
NHK - Jul 12
In sumo, Yokozuna Grand Champion Hakuho and Ozeki Champion Terunofuji have retained their lead at the halfway point in the July tournament in Nagoya, central Japan. The two wrestlers remain undefeated after scoring their eighth wins on Sunday.
NHKn - Jul 12
Tennis star Osaka Naomi and Major League Baseball two-way sensation Ohtani Shohei have won prestigious ESPY awards for their accomplishments in sports during the past year.
Vans - Jul 11
Two of the pioneers of the Japanese skate scene are Aki Akiyama and Nishi. Aki represented the clean, contest wholesome skater while Nishi was the wild man who skated, took photos, made art and published magazines.
Kyodo - Jul 11
Shohei Ohtani crushed his major league-leading 33rd home run Friday for the Los Angeles Angels, who fell 7-3 to the Seattle Mariners.