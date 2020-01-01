Grosso Forever: Japan Love Note: Women Shredders | Skate | VANS

There are so many amazing women in the Japanese skate scene.

The Joy and Sorrow DVD series has been highlighting the scene for over a decade. In this Love Note we check in with the creator of the series, Yuri Murai.

Japan has a long and radical skate history. With so many eyes focused on Tokyo in 2021 Vans wanted to make sure that the rich skate culture and storied history didn't get lost in the hype of The Games. Japan has a great skate scene that should championed and celebrated long after this moment in history.

This is the last trip the Loveletters crew took with our beloved Jeff Grosso before his passing. Jeff and the crew had a blast meeting the many Japanese skaters from every generation.