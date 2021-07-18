2 more bodies found at site of Atami mudslides

Search teams have found two more bodies at the site of massive mudslides that devastated the spa resort city of Atami, southwest of Tokyo.

Authorities are trying to determine whether the bodies found on Saturday belong to any of the 15 people who remain missing since the disaster two weeks ago.

Thirteen people have been confirmed dead after torrents of mud gushed down a mountainside, engulfing 130 homes and buildings in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture.

Police, fire fighters, and members of the Self-Defense Forces plan to continue their search on Sunday, focusing on an area where damage to houses is concentrated.

More than 470 displaced residents are staying at hotels.

Local officials plan to begin inspections of damaged houses in earnest on Tuesday, so that the affected residents can quickly receive financial support. - NHK