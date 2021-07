Taiwan cancels Tokyo Olympics visit by digital minister Audrey Tang

TAIPEI – The Taiwanese government said Sunday it has canceled the planned visit to Japan by digital minister Audrey Tang for the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics.

Tang was scheduled to visit Japan from Monday. According to the government, it has been informed by the International Olympic Committee that participants at the opening ceremony on Friday will be limited to heads of state and government, in addition to athletes. - Japan Times

Most major cities in Japan revise vaccine plans amid supply crunch

Kyodo - Jul 18

Nearly 80% of 47 prefectural capitals in Japan said they either have changed or intend to change their plans to vaccinate their local residents against COVID-19 amid a supply shortage of vaccines, a Kyodo News survey showed Saturday.

Anti-Olympics Protester Dragged Away in Tokyo as Japan Gears Up for 2020 Games

On Demand News - Jul 18

As Japan's Olympic Games draw ever closer, protests against the tournament are intensifying.

Japan to deploy F-35B fighters to bolster Nansei Islands defense

Nikkei - Jul 17

Japan's Self-Defense Forces will deploy state-of-the-art F-35B stealth fighters in southwestern Miyazaki Prefecture, Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said Friday, as the country ramps up defenses around its Nansei Islands.

Super Crazy Kun’s election win deemed invalid a second time

Japan Today - Jul 16

After a hard-fought election win last January, 2021 was gearing up to the year of Councilman Super Crazy Kun.

Suga, Bach vow to make Olympics safe and secure

NHK - Jul 15

Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide has expressed his determination to make the upcoming Tokyo Olympics safe and secure by taking all possible measures against the coronavirus.

Suga apologizes for asking wholesalers to facilitate alcohol ban

Japan Today - Jul 15

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga apologized Wednesday for his administration's controversial request that drinks wholesalers stop supplying liquor to restaurants and bars that have defied an alcohol sales ban aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

China hits back at Japan over Taiwan warning

Reuters - Jul 14

China said Japan was 'wrong and irresponsible' to interfere in its internal affairs after Tokyo named Beijing's increased military activity around Taiwan as its top national security concern in its annual defense review.

Japan warns Taiwan tensions pose 'regional security risk'

dw.com - Jul 14

In an annual Defense Ministry paper adopted on Tuesday by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's Cabinet, Japan's government expressed alarm about China and its growing military assertiveness in the region.

Jill Biden will travel to Tokyo to attend the opening of the Summer Olympics.

nytimes.com - Jul 14

Jill Biden, the first lady, will travel to Japan next week to attend the opening ceremony of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, scheduled for July 23, her office said on Tuesday.

Govt. to cancel request to liquor dealers

NHK - Jul 14

Japan's government is planning to cancel its request for liquor vendors to stop supplying bars and restaurants that continue to serve alcohol even under a coronavirus state of emergency or focused restrictions.

Nishimura regrets remark but will not resign

NHK - Jul 13

The government minister in charge of Japan's coronavirus response says he regrets causing owners of drinking establishments concern with a remark on infection-curbing measures. He said he would not be resigning.

Aso calls G20 agreement 'change in a century'

NHK - Jul 12

Japan's finance minister Aso Taro has called the agreement reached by G20 finance chiefs "a historic change in a century."

Taiwan Digital Minister Audrey Tang to attend Olympics opening event

Nikkei - Jul 11

Taiwan's Digital Minister Audrey Tang will visit Japan for the July 23 opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, Taiwanese authorities announced on Saturday.

Japanese official chokes up over ticket cancellations

fox5sandiego.com - Jul 10

A Japanese official choked up with tears on Friday as he apologized for the cancellation of Olympic tickets, a moment that crystallized the country's pain at seeing the Tokyo 2020 Games overshadowed by a worsening COVID-19 pandemic.