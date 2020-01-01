Suga cabinet support rate hits low of 35.9%
The disapproval rating rose to 49.8 percent, the highest on record for the Suga administration launched in September. With the Summer Games opening next Friday, more than 30 percent still believe the event should be canceled.
In the previous survey conducted last month, the support rate stood at 44.0 percent, while 42.2 percent disapproved of the cabinet.
In the two-day survey from Saturday, 87.0 percent of respondents expressed some degree of concern about Tokyo hosting the Olympics and Paralympics amid the pandemic, while 67.9 percent doubted the effectiveness of the latest coronavirus state of emergency in the capital.
Following the retraction of a government plan to request lenders and liquor wholesalers to help enforce a ban on restaurants serving alcohol during the state of emergency, 72.3 percent said Suga was responsible for the confusion caused, while 26.1 percent said Yasutoshi Nishimura, the minister in charge of the coronavirus response, who suggested the plan, should step down.- Japan Today
Japan Today - Jul 19
Japan Times - Jul 18
TAIPEI – The Taiwanese government said Sunday it has canceled the planned visit to Japan by digital minister Audrey Tang for the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics.
Kyodo - Jul 18
Nearly 80% of 47 prefectural capitals in Japan said they either have changed or intend to change their plans to vaccinate their local residents against COVID-19 amid a supply shortage of vaccines, a Kyodo News survey showed Saturday.
On Demand News - Jul 18
As Japan's Olympic Games draw ever closer, protests against the tournament are intensifying.
Nikkei - Jul 17
Japan's Self-Defense Forces will deploy state-of-the-art F-35B stealth fighters in southwestern Miyazaki Prefecture, Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said Friday, as the country ramps up defenses around its Nansei Islands.
Japan Today - Jul 16
After a hard-fought election win last January, 2021 was gearing up to the year of Councilman Super Crazy Kun.
NHK - Jul 15
Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide has expressed his determination to make the upcoming Tokyo Olympics safe and secure by taking all possible measures against the coronavirus.
Japan Today - Jul 15
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga apologized Wednesday for his administration's controversial request that drinks wholesalers stop supplying liquor to restaurants and bars that have defied an alcohol sales ban aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.
Reuters - Jul 14
China said Japan was ‘wrong and irresponsible’ to interfere in its internal affairs after Tokyo named Beijing’s increased military activity around Taiwan as its top national security concern in its annual defense review.
dw.com - Jul 14
In an annual Defense Ministry paper adopted on Tuesday by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's Cabinet, Japan's government expressed alarm about China and its growing military assertiveness in the region.
nytimes.com - Jul 14
Jill Biden, the first lady, will travel to Japan next week to attend the opening ceremony of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, scheduled for July 23, her office said on Tuesday.
NHK - Jul 14
Japan's government is planning to cancel its request for liquor vendors to stop supplying bars and restaurants that continue to serve alcohol even under a coronavirus state of emergency or focused restrictions.
NHK - Jul 13
The government minister in charge of Japan's coronavirus response says he regrets causing owners of drinking establishments concern with a remark on infection-curbing measures. He said he would not be resigning.
NHK - Jul 12
Japan's finance minister Aso Taro has called the agreement reached by G20 finance chiefs "a historic change in a century."
Nikkei - Jul 11
Taiwan's Digital Minister Audrey Tang will visit Japan for the July 23 opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, Taiwanese authorities announced on Saturday.
fox5sandiego.com - Jul 10
A Japanese official choked up with tears on Friday as he apologized for the cancellation of Olympic tickets, a moment that crystallized the country’s pain at seeing the Tokyo 2020 Games overshadowed by a worsening COVID-19 pandemic.