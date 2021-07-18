Yokozuna Hakuho wins 45th title

Yokozuna Grand Champion Hakuho defeated Ozeki Champion Terunofuji on Sunday to win his 45th title. The victory came on the final day of the July Grand Sumo Tournament in Nagoya.

Hakuho also extended his own record by winning his 16th tournament without a loss.

Terunofuji was undefeated until the final day.

Hakuho had missed six consecutive tournaments due to a knee injury since winning his last title.

After undergoing surgery in March, he suggested the future of his career depended on his performance in the July tournament.