2 cases at Village are S.Africa soccer players

The Tokyo Olympic organizing committee has confirmed that two athletes who tested positive for the coronavirus are players of South Africa's men's soccer team staying at the Athletes' Village.

The committee on Sunday identified the two players as defender Thabiso Monyane and midfielder Kamohelo Mahlatsi.

The committee had reported the two infections earlier in the day, but revealed no details. These were the first positive cases reported among athletes staying at the village.

The committee is not disclosing details of other infected athletes and staff.

But it decided to make the information on these two athletes public after South Africa's Olympic Committee confirmed the infections of the two players, as well as a video analyst.

South Africa is scheduled to play Japan in a group stage match on Thursday.

The committee says the three people are being isolated in a hotel outside the Olympic Village.