Olympics worker arrested for allegedly raping woman at stadium
Japan Today -- Jul 19
Police arrested a university student from Uzbekistan on Sunday on suspicion of raping a Japanese woman while the two were working part time at the National Stadium for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.
Davronbek Rakhmatullaev, 30, a part-time Olympics worker who had entered the stadium to provide meals to the press, is suspected of sexually assaulting the woman in her 20s at seats and in an aisle at the venue around 9 p.m. Friday, the police said.
The suspect has denied the allegation, with the police quoting him as saying the woman did not resist. The two had never met before the incident.
The woman reported to police Saturday that she was raped by the suspect after they watched a rehearsal of the closing ceremony of the Olympics at the stadium. - Japan Today
国立競技場の観覧席で女性に乱暴したとして、ウズベキスタン国籍の男が逮捕されました。 ダヴロンベク・ラフマトゥッラエフ容疑者（30）は16日夜、国立競技場の観覧席などで20代の女性に対し、性的暴行を加えた疑いが持たれています。 警視庁によりますと、ラフマトゥッラエフ容疑者は国立競技場でプレス向けの食事を提供する会社のアルバイトで、その日がアルバイトの初日だった女性を仕事終わりで閉会式のリハーサルを見ようと観覧席に誘いました。 リハーサルが終わり、誰もいなくなったところで犯行に及んだということです。 取り調べに対し、「合意のうえだった」などと否認しています。 - ANNnewsCH
2 cases at Village are S.Africa soccer players
NHK - Jul 19
The Tokyo Olympic organizing committee has confirmed that two athletes who tested positive for the coronavirus are players of South Africa's men's soccer team staying at the Athletes' Village.
Giant puppet from Tohoku arrives in Tokyo
NHK - Jul 19
A giant puppet named Mocco has arrived in Tokyo carrying messages from the Tohoku region in northeastern Japan.
Suga cabinet support rate hits low of 35.9%
Japan Today - Jul 19
The approval rating for Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's cabinet has fallen to 35.9 percent, the lowest level since he took office last year, a Kyodo News poll showed Sunday, adding to signs of public discontent with the government's determination to hold the Tokyo Olympics despite the coronavirus pandemic.
Yokozuna Hakuho wins 45th title
NHKn - Jul 19
Yokozuna Grand Champion Hakuho defeated Ozeki Champion Terunofuji on Sunday to win his 45th title. The victory came on the final day of the July Grand Sumo Tournament in Nagoya.
Foreign luxury cars see brisk sales in Japan
Japan Today - Jul 19
Foreign luxury cars priced at more than 10 million yen in Japan are becoming popular among wealthy people who cannot travel abroad amid the coronavirus pandemic and who are willing to spend money on the back of higher global share prices.
80-year-old man found stabbed to death in Kyoto apartment
Japan Today - Jul 19
An 80-year-old man was found stabbed to death in his apartment in Kyoto, police said Sunday.
Japan’s Underrated Overnight Ferry Trip from Osaka to Kagoshima in Kyushu
Solo Travel Japan - Jul 19
I took an overnight ferry from Osaka to Kagoshima in Kyushu, Japan. It was more like a cruise ship than a ferry and relaxing to spend 15 hours.
Taiwan cancels Tokyo Olympics visit by digital minister Audrey Tang
Japan Times - Jul 18
TAIPEI – The Taiwanese government said Sunday it has canceled the planned visit to Japan by digital minister Audrey Tang for the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics.
2 more bodies found at site of Atami mudslides
NHK - Jul 18
Search teams have found two more bodies at the site of massive mudslides that devastated the spa resort city of Atami, southwest of Tokyo.
Top 20 Crazy Things Can’t Be Seen Anywhere But In Japan
Top10 videosworld - Jul 18
Elements from Japanese culture are in our lives right now. What associations arise in your head, when you hear the word Japan? Perhaps you instantly remember about sushi?
Three Olympic coronavirus cases found on same team
NHK - Jul 18
The Tokyo Olympic organizing committee said the two athletes who tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday and a staff member who was announced to have tested positive on Saturday belong to the same team.
2 years since KyoAni arson attack
NHK - Jul 18
A memorial service was held Sunday to mark two years since the deadly arson attack at a studio of the Kyoto Animation production company in western Japan.
Most major cities in Japan revise vaccine plans amid supply crunch
Kyodo - Jul 18
Nearly 80% of 47 prefectural capitals in Japan said they either have changed or intend to change their plans to vaccinate their local residents against COVID-19 amid a supply shortage of vaccines, a Kyodo News survey showed Saturday.
Hamaguchi, Oe win Best Screenplay at Cannes
NHK - Jul 18
Japanese director Hamaguchi Ryusuke and scriptwriter Oe Takamasa have won the Best Screenplay Award at the Cannes Film Festival for the movie "Drive My Car."
Grosso Forever: Japan Love Note: Women Shredders | Skate | VANS
Vans - Jul 18
There are so many amazing women in the Japanese skate scene.
