Accomplices in Ghosn escape sentenced to prison

A Japanese court has handed down prison sentences to two US citizens who helped former Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn flee Japan.

The Tokyo District Court on Monday sentenced former Green Beret Michael Taylor to two years in prison. It sentenced his son Peter Taylor to one year and eight months.

Prosecutors say the two hid Ghosn in a large case and smuggled him out of Japan on a private jet in December 2019. Ghosn eventually fled to Lebanon.

Ghosn was out on bail at the time of his escape. He was awaiting trial on charges of financial misconduct and aggravated breach of trust.

Presiding Judge Nirei Hideo said the Taylors enabled a defendant in a serious case to flee overseas. He said their actions enormously compromised the criminal judiciary. He added that 18 months have passed since Ghosn escaped, and there is now no prospect that the former chairman will stand trial.

Nirei said the Taylors made large-scale and meticulous preparations and used their professional skills to help execute the unprecedented escape.

The judge said prison sentences had to be handed down to the defendants, even though they expressed regret for their actions.