Tokyo Olympics: fury over unmasked Japanese fans greeting Chinese table tennis team

Video posted online shows three members of the public ignoring social distancing rules to take photos with squad

Footage of three unmasked Japanese fans approaching the Chinese table tennis team at a Tokyo airport has triggered an online backlash in China over enforcement of Covid-19 rules in Japan.

In the video posted by China-based online news site Kankan News on Sunday, the Japanese fans followed the Chinese table tennis Olympians as they walked through the arrivals hall at Narita International Airport on Saturday.

Two asked to take photos with the team, while the third live-streamed the scene as he approached Liu Shiwen, an Olympic gold medallist and five-time World Cup champion.