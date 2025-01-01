Japan Sets New 319 Terabits Per Second Internet Speed Record
Smashing the 178 terabits per second benchmark it set last year when it worked with UK engineers, the new internet speed record now stands at a lightning-fast 319 terabits per second, as originally reported by Vice.
To achieve this speed, Japan's National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT) used advanced fiber-optic technology in a lab setting. The NICT system made use of an experimental strand of fiber-optic cable that featured four cores housed in a cable that was roughly the size of a regular fiber optic line.
Data was then looped through coiled bits of fiber optic that created a simulated transmission distance of 1,864 miles, with no degradation in speed being reported. With a path established, the researchers then used a 552-channel comb laser firing at multiple wavelengths through multiple amplifiers to speed through into the history books.- gamespot.com
gamespot.com - Jul 20
While it's not as attractive as a land-speed record set in Black Rock Desert, Japan's latest benchmark when it comes to internet speed is much more impressive.
Japan Times - Jul 20
The communications ministry plans to launch as early as this fiscal year a new system to allow the airwaves for live television broadcasts to be also used for 5G ultrahigh-speed mobile communications, informed sources said Monday.
newsonjapan.com - Jul 20
日本のトップゲーム企業は、世界的に競争が高まる中で更なるイノベーションを遂げています。
newsonjapan.com - Jul 20
Japan’s top gaming companies are continuing to innovate as global competition grows more pressing.
techtimes.com - Jul 17
SpaceX's Japanese billionaire customer and eight other people will be riding the Starship to go on a mission to the moon.
Japan Times - Jul 15
The health ministry plans to lower the minimum age for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna Inc. from 18 to 12, sources with access to the plan said Thursday.
The Canipa Effect - Jul 15
Japan Studio was a special place. While many other games publishers chased profits, Japan Studio had the privilege of being able to make creative decisions with the full backing of Sony.
NHK - Jul 13
The operator of the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant has proposed a way to determine the safety of treated water that is to be released into the ocean.
Tech Vision - Jul 12
Three miles off the coast of Japan sits a gargantuan monument to human ingenuity and ambition.
Japan Times - Jul 11
Japan’s robotics market is booming thanks to the need to avoid in-person contact amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
TheRichest - Jul 10
Toyota is building a $10 billion smart city at the base of Mount Fuji. Woven City will be a living laboratory where Toyota employees, engineers, scientists, and researchers can live and work.
Nikkei - Jul 10
Japan Airlines plans to enter the flying car business in fiscal year 2025, Nikkei has learned.
Japan Times - Jul 08
Though the Japanese wolf has been thought extinct since 1905, there have numerous sightings of wolf-like creatures in mountainous areas of Japan.
Japan Times - Jul 08
The Cabinet approved budget compilation guidelines for fiscal 2022 on Wednesday, , setting aside around Y4.4 trillion ($40 billion) to promote key policies such as decarbonization under Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's green growth strategy.
NHK - Jul 04
Japan's health ministry says lingering fever after coronavirus vaccinations could be a symptom of infection by the virus.
Ruptly - Jul 01
Japanese researchers said they came to a conclusion that a 3,000-year-old skeleton belonged to the earliest known human who suffered a shark attack, as seen in footage filmed in Kyoto University on Wednesday.