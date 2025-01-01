Japan Sets New 319 Terabits Per Second Internet Speed Record

While it's not as attractive as a land-speed record set in Black Rock Desert, Japan's latest benchmark when it comes to internet speed is much more impressive.

Smashing the 178 terabits per second benchmark it set last year when it worked with UK engineers, the new internet speed record now stands at a lightning-fast 319 terabits per second, as originally reported by Vice.

To achieve this speed, Japan's National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT) used advanced fiber-optic technology in a lab setting. The NICT system made use of an experimental strand of fiber-optic cable that featured four cores housed in a cable that was roughly the size of a regular fiber optic line.

Data was then looped through coiled bits of fiber optic that created a simulated transmission distance of 1,864 miles, with no degradation in speed being reported. With a path established, the researchers then used a 552-channel comb laser firing at multiple wavelengths through multiple amplifiers to speed through into the history books.