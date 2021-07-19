Japan to allow TV airwaves to be used for 5G communications
Japan Times -- Jul 20
The communications ministry plans to launch as early as this fiscal year a new system to allow the airwaves for live television broadcasts to be also used for 5G ultrahigh-speed mobile communications, informed sources said Monday.
Through the new system, the ministry aims to expand frequency bands available to mobile phone carriers, in a bid to prepare for the anticipated spread of 5G communications.
The airwaves for live broadcasts of sports matches, disasters and other events are not used on a regular basis, while they can be technically used for 5G communications, as well as currently mainstream 4G services.
A revision to the radio law in April last year allowed the airwaves to be also used for purposes other than live television broadcasts.
The ministry plans to allow mobile phone carriers to use the airwaves during hours where there are no live broadcasts.- Japan Times
Japan Sets New 319 Terabits Per Second Internet Speed Record
gamespot.com - Jul 20
While it's not as attractive as a land-speed record set in Black Rock Desert, Japan's latest benchmark when it comes to internet speed is much more impressive.
Japan to allow TV airwaves to be used for 5G communications
世界的な競争の中でイノベーションを遂げる、日本のトップゲーム会社
newsonjapan.com - Jul 20
日本のトップゲーム企業は、世界的に競争が高まる中で更なるイノベーションを遂げています。
Japan's Top Gaming Companies Continuing to Innovate Amongst Global Competition
newsonjapan.com - Jul 20
Japan’s top gaming companies are continuing to innovate as global competition grows more pressing.
SpaceX's Japanese Billionaire Customer Revealed He is Now Selecting his Companions for His Moon Mission
techtimes.com - Jul 17
SpaceX's Japanese billionaire customer and eight other people will be riding the Starship to go on a mission to the moon.
Japan to lower minimum age for Moderna vaccine to 12
Japan Times - Jul 15
The health ministry plans to lower the minimum age for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna Inc. from 18 to 12, sources with access to the plan said Thursday.
The Unappreciated Magic of Gravity Rush and Sony's Japan Studio
The Canipa Effect - Jul 15
Japan Studio was a special place. While many other games publishers chased profits, Japan Studio had the privilege of being able to make creative decisions with the full backing of Sony.
TEPCO proposes way to show safety of treated water
NHK - Jul 13
The operator of the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant has proposed a way to determine the safety of treated water that is to be released into the ocean.
How Japan Built The World's Largest Floating Airport
Tech Vision - Jul 12
Three miles off the coast of Japan sits a gargantuan monument to human ingenuity and ambition.
Japan's robotics market sees boom amid pandemic
Japan Times - Jul 11
Japan’s robotics market is booming thanks to the need to avoid in-person contact amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Japan's $10 Billion Dollar Smart City Of The Future
TheRichest - Jul 10
Toyota is building a $10 billion smart city at the base of Mount Fuji. Woven City will be a living laboratory where Toyota employees, engineers, scientists, and researchers can live and work.
JAL aims to launch flying car business in fiscal 2025
Nikkei - Jul 10
Japan Airlines plans to enter the flying car business in fiscal year 2025, Nikkei has learned.
In search of Japan's lost wolves
Japan Times - Jul 08
Though the Japanese wolf has been thought extinct since 1905, there have numerous sightings of wolf-like creatures in mountainous areas of Japan.
Japan approves Y4.4 trillion for green growth
Japan Times - Jul 08
The Cabinet approved budget compilation guidelines for fiscal 2022 on Wednesday, , setting aside around Y4.4 trillion ($40 billion) to promote key policies such as decarbonization under Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's green growth strategy.
Fever after jab may be sign of COVID-19 infection
NHK - Jul 04
Japan's health ministry says lingering fever after coronavirus vaccinations could be a symptom of infection by the virus.
Japan: Scientists say 3,000-year-old skeleton may have been world's oldest shark attack victim
Ruptly - Jul 01
Japanese researchers said they came to a conclusion that a 3,000-year-old skeleton belonged to the earliest known human who suffered a shark attack, as seen in footage filmed in Kyoto University on Wednesday.
